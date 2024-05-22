Ping Identity Celebrates Second Annual HelPING Hands Day, a Global Day of Giving Back

DENVER, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, celebrated their second annual HelPING Hands Day, designated as a global day of service for all employees to volunteer together in their communities. Led by the Community Cares Employee Resource Group (ERG), activities were coordinated worldwide to ensure every employee, remote or office-based, could feel connected to their local community.

With 800 employees serving 63 organizations across 18 non-profit sectors worldwide, activities spanned environmental, humanitarian, food insecurity and more. From garden beautification projects, park and beach cleanups, assisting elderly residents with household maintenance, and more, employees volunteered over 2,400 hours across 8 countries and 45 communities.

"The response to our inaugural HelPING Hands Day in 2023, from employees to the non-profits served, was overwhelmingly positive," said Brooke Flick, global Chair of Community Cares ERG at Ping Identity. "We were thrilled to engage our communities for a second year, with our integrated employee base and partner sponsorships helping to increase our impact."

"Beyond our mission to protect and secure digital identities, we also have a duty to operate in a way that helps the communities where we live and work," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "This is a heartfelt way to witness immediate impact in an increasingly digital world."

LexisNexis and ProofID joined as partner sponsors for 2024. By involving our partner network, we aim to amplify our contribution and bring even more support to the communities we serve. Learn more about HelPING Hands Day and Ping's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts here.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

