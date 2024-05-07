Ping Identity Named Global InfoSec Award Winner at RSA 2024 for Second Year

The Ping Identity Platform Awarded Publisher's Choice in Identity & Access Management Category

DENVER, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, is proud to announce that The Ping Identity Platform has been named winner of the "Publisher's Choice Identity & Access Management (IAM)" category by the Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Highlighting the latest advancements in passwordless , identity fraud and decentralized identity , the recognition focused on the Identity & Access Management category.

"Security concerns and poor login experiences not only erode customer trust, they impact the bottom line, your brand loyalty and your reputation," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to helping enterprises take control of their identity experiences with solutions that not only seamlessly integrate but solve top pain points from fraud to passwords."

"Ping Identity embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Learn more about Ping Identity at RSA Conference 2024.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

