Ping Identity Expands Authorized Training Partner Network with TD SYNNEX and ExitCertified

Extensive training partnerships provide resources and expertise on identity and access management

DENVER, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, announced the expansion of its Authorized Training Partner Network , furthering its training provider partnership with TD SYNNEX in Europe and with ExitCertified in North America to ensure greater global access to training content for its identity and access management (IAM) solutions.

Following the combination with ForgeRock, the Ping Identity Authorized Training Partner Network will now support both ForgeRock and Ping Identity training schedules. Made up of best-in-class education professionals in the IT training industry, Ping Identity's Authorized Training Partners bring instructor resources and operations expertise to customers, helping users uplevel their skills and gain hands-on experience. Unlike other market offerings, Ping Identity's network enables global customers greater access to a wide breadth of training courses and resources wherever they're located.

"TD SYNNEX and Ping Identity are united by a passion for training management and delivery," said Stephen Ennis, Vice President of Technology Acceleration, Europe. "We're proud to have been delivering Ping's instructor-led schedule in the UK and Europe for many years and are excited to be expanding to deliver both Ping and ForgeRock public and private instructor-led courses."

Using high-quality Ping Identity endorsed training documents, resources and the best trainers, courses are available to match customers' preferred learning styles. Offerings include onsite, classroom, online training, and virtual self-paced courses to help deploy IAM technology in complex real-world environments. From fraud prevention to orchestration , customers can learn the skills they need to be successful in architecting and deploying Ping Identity solutions.

"ExitCertified's partnership with Ping Identity has always been characterized by our shared commitment to excellence in all training delivery in the Americas and Canada," said Mark McCreath, President at ExitCertified. "As Ping's largest training vendor in the U.S., our team is dedicated to offering comprehensive, customizable and hands-on training to enhance users' expertise in identity and access management solutions."

"We have been in a trusted and exceptional partnership with both TD SYNNEX in Europe and with ExitCertified in North America for almost 10 years now, and we're excited to extend those relationships to our greater customer base," said Leonie Schwede, Director of Training at Ping Identity. "Both companies go above and beyond to ensure consistency and quality in our training service, allowing us to demonstrate the power of The Ping Identity Platform to hundreds of customers each year."

Customers can now access a wide range of training courses to enhance their IAM journey. To learn more and register for an instructor-led course, visit TD SYNNEX UK and ExitCertified .

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they're building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About ExitCertified

ExitCertified's reputation as a leading IT training provider is underscored by its impressive 97% student-satisfaction rating and its recognition as one of the "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. for 11 consecutive years. With award-winning instructors employing interactive teaching methods, ExitCertified ensures knowledge retention and practical application.

