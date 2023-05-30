Ping Identity Launches PingOne Protect: a New Way to Protect Against Identity Fraud

Holistic detection prevents account takeover while reducing authentication fatigue

DENVER, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced PingOne Protect , a new fraud detection and risk management service to prevent account takeover and fake accounts while solving multi-factor authentication (MFA) fatigue for end users.

PingOne Protect takes a unique approach to threat protection, combining Identity and Access Management (IAM) with holistic, intelligence-based fraud detection across the entire user journey. It dynamically evaluates multiple risk signals, even before login, to calculate an overall risk score for the end user. Signals include user and entity behavior analytics, behavioral biometrics, IP and network reputation telemetry, device telemetry, and many more. The risk score drives identification, authentication, and authorization policies.

"Account takeover and fraudulent accounts are the fastest growing and costliest threats in the digital economy," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "By marrying IAM and intelligent fraud mitigation in a single platform, businesses gain greater agility and visibility into the user journey and can deliver a tailored approach to preventing fraudulent activity based on the individual's level of risk."



Businesses benefit from PingOne Protect by reducing user frustration and session abandonment, minimizing risk, and helping prevent account takeover and new account fraud. It also allows businesses to easily ingest third-party risk signals, consolidating and centralizing fraud detection services. Users benefit from seamless and secure online experiences that increase trust and decrease aggravation when accessing digital resources.

PingOne Protect will be available to current PingOne Risk customers through their account representative, with general availability in Summer 2023. For more information on PingOne Protect read the datasheet .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

