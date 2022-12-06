Ping Identity Solutions Now Available Through Carahsoft's U.S. Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative Blanket Purchase Agreement

Provides Agencies with Streamlined Access to Identity Security Solutions

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it has been named a vendor on the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Cybersecurity Multi-Award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. The ten-year agreement will make it easier and faster for the DoD and U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) organizations to purchase Ping Identity's identity security solutions.

"The Federal Government requires advanced identity and access management security solutions to secure our country and our cyberspace," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We're proud to be included in this BPA and to expand the access critical DoD and U.S. IC organizations have to our solutions."

The General Service Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract BPAs provide a collection of software, hardware, SaaS, and professional services that will bring needed capabilities to the DoD to protect its networks, computers, and other devices from adversaries. This will reduce contracting, open market costs, and allow DoD and intelligence community customers to purchase Ping Identity's advanced identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) solutions via specific Carahsoft partner relationships including UberEther, GuidePoint Security, and ClearShark.

"We are excited to provide our DoD customers a best of breed Identity and Access Management solution in Ping Identity through our trusted reseller partners, with a fast and easy-to-use procurement vehicle that allows our customers to complete and secure their mission," said Rich Maigue, Sales Director who leads the Ping Identity Team at Carahsoft.

"ClearShark is honored to have been named an agent for Ping Identity on the recently awarded DoD ESI Cybersecurity BPA," said Brian Strosser, ClearShark President. "ICAM is a focus solution area for ClearShark's top-notch engineering team, and as a named agent, ClearShark will have the ability to deliver Ping's best-of-breed technology to the DoD in a streamlined manner."

"We're excited to extend Ping Identity's robust identity security capabilities across the Department of Defense via the Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)," said Matt Topper, President of UberEther. "This will help support the Zero Trust mission by providing enhanced security for enterprise operations centers as well as forward-deployed environments with limited connectivity. Together, we can better protect warfighters around the world."

"GuidePoint Security is thrilled to be an agent for Ping Identity on the recently awarded DoD ESI Cybersecurity BPA," said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. "Identity & Access Management is an area in which GuidePoint Security has made significant investments - from hiring highly certified, world-class engineers and consultants, to building out a security practice with technical and business analyst expertise - and we look forward to helping the DoD implement, integrate and optimize Ping's access management technology."

More information on the DoD ESI Cybersecurity Multi-Award Blanket Purchase Agreement can be found at https://www.esi.mil/ .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative

The DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI) is a joint initiative to maximize DoD buying power and take advantage of the significant cost savings and management efficiencies that result from acquiring and managing commercially available software on a DoD-wide basis. Additional information about the DoD ESI can be located at www.esi.mil.

