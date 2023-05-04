Ping Identity Wins Cloud Security Award at 2023 Security Excellence Awards

PingOne DaVinci Honored for Cloud Security at Computing's Security Excellence Awards

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, is proud to announce that the no-code identity orchestration service, PingOne DaVinci™, won the Cloud Security Award at the 2023 Security Excellence Awards .

Aiming to honor the individuals, teams, and organizations that are leading the way in cybersecurity, the Security Excellence awards celebrate the industry's best and brightest – recognizing the often-herculean efforts that go into creating successful security strategies.

"We're honored to receive this award and recognize that the future of technology – and security – is not a one-size-fits-all solution," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "DaVinci completely shifted the PingOne Cloud Platform from simply an identity management service to a true security, business and even experience management service. Through orchestration, businesses can improve security and digital experiences to gain a competitive advantage at incredible speed."

"Identity and access at scale is still one of the biggest challenges facing businesses that 'run' on the internet," said Tom Allen, Editor, Computing. "Ping Identity's DaVinci simplifies this challenge, without diluting security."

"This win recognizes the enhancements Ping Identity has made in the PingOne Cloud Platform, through DaVinci, to help customers adopt cloud technologies, whilst keeping systems and data secure," said Paul van der Lee, EMEA Sales VP at Ping Identity. "DaVinci is already helping some of Europe's most recognized brands to simplify the challenge of integrations and to orchestrate secure user experiences across the entire technology ecosystem. Time to value is key and DaVinci changes the way solutions can be designed and delivered, which I believe has been recognized by the judges."

With Ping's award-winning cloud orchestration platform, PingOne DaVinci, it's easy to centralize administration of your entire identity architecture so users can have customized, secure, and delightful experiences across all your digital properties. Learn more here .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

