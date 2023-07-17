Pink will be Poppin' for Barbie at Regal

News provided by

Regal

17 Jul, 2023, 16:11 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal partnered with Pops Corn to provide Barbie fans with the ultimate movie-watching accessory, gourmet caramel popcorn in her signature color. Pink popcorn will be available at Barbie Blowout Early Access Screenings on Wednesday, July 19, and all participating Regal locations on Thursday, July 20, while supplies last.

Continue Reading
Barbie Pink Popcorn
Barbie Pink Popcorn
Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)
Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Barbara Millicent Roberts established herself as a fashion and culture influencer the moment she debuted in New York on March 9, 1959," said John Curry, Senior Vice President Food Service for Regal. "Barbie on the big screen is a dream come true, and we are excited to offer popcorn that complements her iconic style."

Coming into theatres with a 64-year legacy, Barbie presents moviegoers with a contemporary take on a beloved character who has generational nostalgia. To further acknowledge this convergence of past and present, Regal has applied modern style and flavor to cinema's most traditional snack food.

To get some Barbie-inspired popcorn for yourself, visit the promotions section at REGmovies.com for a list of participating locations and upcoming showtimes. Since supplies are limited, put on your best pink outfit and plan to pop in early for summer's brightest movie.

Regal Unlimited subscribers can watch as many movies as they want, whenever they want. Included with the subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, members accumulate credits on eligible purchases to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,044 screens in 445 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:   
Kevan Kerr
Manager of Communications
(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal

Also from this source

Regal Regency Theatre Officially Opens Tomorrow, Thursday, July 13

Regal enters into lease agreement to continue as operators of recently renovated Union Square theatre

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.