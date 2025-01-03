Pinkberry Rings in the New Year with Yuzu Meringue Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year means a new, unique Pinkberry frozen yogurt that will delight your taste buds with its citrusy, vibrant and smooth flavor profile. Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) is kicking off 2025 with Yuzu Meringue frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time.

Pinkberry's Yuzu Meringue frozen yogurt combines the bright, citrus flavor of yuzu with light, airy meringue. This refreshing tart swirl will also be featured in combination with crumbled pie crust and fresh raspberries.

"Our new Yuzu Meringue frozen yogurt combines our popular tart frozen yogurt with hints of lemon, lime and grapefruit making it a refreshing and vibrant treat," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The Yuzu Meringue frozen yogurt has a smooth tart tang that's a true treat for the taste buds."

Pinkberry's® Yuzu Meringue frozen yogurt is now available in participating stores nationwide until March 13, 2025.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Yuzu Meringue

Promotional Combination:

Yuzu Meringue is a tart frozen yogurt topped with crumbled pie crust and fresh raspberries

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

