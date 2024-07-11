Pinnacle Egg Bank Relaunches with New Pricing, Expanded Inventory, and Enhanced Donor Profiles

Pinnacle Egg Bank Makes it Easier for Parents-to-Be to Find their Perfect Egg Donor Match

PHOENIX, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Egg Bank is thrilled to announce its relaunch, featuring new competitive pricing, an expanded donor inventory, enhanced donor profiles, and a new partnership with Progyny, a leading fertility, family–building, and women's health benefits solution. Committed to providing the highest-quality donor eggs and a seamless experience, Pinnacle Egg Bank is poised to become the go-to choice for intended parents across the United States to find their perfect egg donor for their journey to parenthood.

Pinnacle Egg Bank's new pricing packages are designed to offer flexibility and value, including the popular Single Cohort+ package at $18,650. This package ensures that intended parents receive the best possible chances of success. Now accepting Progyny benefits for those intended parents who have coverage, Pinnacle Egg Bank has expanded access to their top-tier donor eggs to a broader range of patients.

"We are excited to relaunch Pinnacle Egg Bank with enhancements that truly meet the needs of our clients," said Sarah Bry, Vice President at Pinnacle Egg Bank. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive, supportive, and successful path to parenthood for all intended parents, regardless of their location or clinic affiliation."

Patients using a fertility clinic in the US can easily use a Pinnacle Egg Bank donor, and their team works directly with the clinic to facilitate the transfer and use of the donor eggs, providing a seamless and stress-free experience for the intended parents.

Why Choose Pinnacle Egg Bank?

Exceptional Donors: Through a nationwide rigorous recruiting and screening process, Pinnacle Egg Bank's donor pool is filled with high-quality egg donors who possess outstanding attributes from all ethnic backgrounds. Intended parents can access in-depth donor profiles complete with full bios, health data, genetic reports, and high-quality photos, making it easier than ever to find the perfect match.

Pinnacle Egg Bank offers packages to parents-to-be, which may now be covered by your Progyny benefit coverage for donor eggs. High Success Rates: Pinnacle Egg Bank's commitment to quality and meticulous processes ensures high success rates, including a Survival Rate of 86%, a Fertilization Rate of 80%, and a Pregnancy Rate of 70%.

Intended parents and clinics can explore Pinnacle Egg Bank's extensive donor database and learn more about their new offerings by visiting https://pinnacleeggbank.com/intended-parents/

About Pinnacle Egg Bank

Pinnacle Egg Bank is a fresh and frozen egg donor program helping families realize their dream of parenthood. Offering a robust pool of donors who are fully medically, genetically and psychologically screened to provide the healthiest, highest quality egg donor options available. Learn more at pinnacleeggbank.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Newsum

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility