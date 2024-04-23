Pinnacle Fertility Clinics Recognized Among America's Best Fertility Clinics in Newsweek's 2024 Rankings

PHOENIX, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, a leading network of fertility clinics in the United States, is proud to announce that four of its clinics have been named among America's Best Fertility Clinics for 2024 in a survey by Newsweek and global research firm Statista. This recognition highlights the exceptional care provided by Seattle Reproductive Medicine – Washington (26), Advanced Fertility Care – Arizona (53), California Fertility Partners – California (68), and Institute for Human Reproduction – Illinois (115), and demonstrates Pinnacle Fertility's commitment to providing top-tier fertility services with industry-leading success rates and an elevated patient experience.

Newsweek's comprehensive evaluation process included an online survey of medical professionals, analysis of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) quality metrics from the CDC, accreditation data, and patient satisfaction scores from Google reviews. This year's methodology placed an increased emphasis on ART quality metrics and incorporated Google reviews for the first time, providing a broad-based assessment of clinic performance.

"We are incredibly honored to have clinics from across our network recognized on this prestigious list, showcasing our deep commitment to concierge medicine with patient experience and outcomes at the forefront of everything we do," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility. "This recognition is a testament to our skilled teams and collaborative pursuit of excellence in fertility care."

The inclusion of four Pinnacle Fertility clinics in this list underscores the network's role as a leader in the fertility field. United under a shared mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, each clinic is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, personalized patient care, and high success rates. Pinnacle Fertility's emphasis on quality and patient satisfaction makes it a top choice for those seeking fertility treatments.

As the demand for fertility services continues to grow, clinics within the Pinnacle Fertility network remain committed to personalized support for those on their fertility journeys with dedicated patient care navigators, innovative technology and processes that enhance the patient experience, and world-class reproductive physicians that guide treatment working seamlessly together to deliver outstanding outcomes.

