Pinnacle Fertility Network Announces New Medical Leadership Board Co-Chairs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinnacle Fertility Network proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Priya Maseelall and Dr. Kristin Bendikson as Co-Chairs of its Medical Leadership Board. Representing physician leaders from across the Network, the Medical Leadership Board helps advance collaboration, clinical excellence, and high-quality patient care nationwide.

Dr. Maseelall, Medical Director of Pinnacle Fertility Ohio, is widely respected for her empathetic, patient-centered approach and longstanding commitment to education and mentorship. A Clinical Associate Professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University, she has served as Division Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology at both Summa Health and Aultman Hospital and has been recognized multiple times with the national CREOG Faculty Award for excellence in teaching. She has also been repeatedly named a Cleveland Magazine Top Doctor.

Dr. Bendikson, Medical Director of Pinnacle Fertility California, is a nationally recognized fertility specialist known for her innovative leadership and strategic vision. During her tenure at USC Fertility, she founded the Center for Pregnancy Loss and the Fertility Diagnostics Program, directed the fellowship program, and led key clinical and operational initiatives. She has also held prominent leadership roles within the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Development at another large fertility network. She is consistently recognized among Los Angeles Magazine Top Doctors.

Together, Dr. Maseelall and Dr. Bendikson bring complementary strengths that will help guide continued collaboration and clinical leadership across Pinnacle Fertility.

"As a women-led organization, we are proud to recognize exceptional female physician leaders whose expertise, compassion, and collaborative spirit reflect the very best of our network," said Beth Zoneraich, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Fertility. "Dr. Maseelall and Dr. Bendikson are highly respected leaders, and we are thrilled to celebrate their appointment as Co-Chairs of the Medical Leadership Board."

This leadership transition also follows the retirement of Dr. Richard Marrs, whose longstanding service and leadership helped shape physician collaboration and clinical excellence across the Network.

With more than 1,000 team members, Pinnacle Fertility is a growing nationwide network of physician-led fertility clinics united by a shared commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate patient care. Representing more than 40 locations across the country, the organization remains focused on strengthening collaboration across clinics and expanding access to high-quality, personalized fertility care.

