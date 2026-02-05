Pinnacle Fertility Oregon Accelerates Next Chapter of Excellence with Addition of Dr. Marissa Luck

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility Oregon, formerly ORM Fertility, proudly welcomes Dr. Marissa Luck, a fellowship-trained reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) specialist, to its physician team.

For more than three decades, Pinnacle Fertility Oregon has been a trusted destination for fertility treatment where advanced reproductive science meets compassionate, personalized care. With two locations in Portland, the clinic has earned a national reputation for clinical excellence and has received multiple accolades, including recognition as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Fertility Clinics. As part of the Pinnacle Fertility network, the practice continues to set the standard for patient-centered innovation and physician collaboration.

"I chose Pinnacle Fertility because of the strength of its clinical reputation and its commitment to collaborative, evidence-based care," said Dr. Luck. "The opportunity to practice within a nationally recognized fertility program supported by advanced laboratory capabilities and an experienced, multidisciplinary team was a natural fit for the way I care for patients."

Dr. Luck joins Pinnacle Fertility Oregon following completion of her Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship at Oregon Health & Science University, after her OB/GYN residency at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Oregon Health & Science University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Denver.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Luck served as an andrologist at Pinnacle Fertility Oregon, which was known as ORM Fertility at the time. In that role, she gained hands-on experience within the same practice she is now returning to as a physician. That experience provided a strong foundation in fertility care and a deep appreciation for the collaborative model that defines Pinnacle Fertility Oregon today.

Dr. Luck will begin seeing patients at the beginning of March. Appointments can be scheduled at www.pinnaclefertility.com/schedule-a-consultation.

"Pinnacle Fertility Oregon has long been recognized as a destination for both patients and physicians who value excellence and collaboration," said Dr. Jillian Kurtz, Medical Director at Pinnacle Fertility Oregon. "Dr. Luck brings outstanding training, thoughtful clinical judgment, and a patient-centered approach that aligns seamlessly with the care we provide."

Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, added, "Pinnacle's vision is to bring together exceptional physicians, advanced laboratory science, and a shared commitment to personalized care. Dr. Luck's return to the same practice where she began her career in fertility care is a powerful reflection of the strength of that vision."

As part of the Pinnacle Fertility network, patients have access to national resources including state-of-the-art laboratory capabilities, integrated clinical data systems, and shared physician innovation boards. These resources are designed to create a seamless, supportive experience from consultation to conception.

About Pinnacle Fertility Oregon

Pinnacle Fertility Oregon, formerly ORM Fertility, has proudly served the Portland community since 1989, helping individuals and families achieve their dreams of parenthood. With two Portland locations, the clinic offers a full range of fertility services, including IVF, egg freezing, genetic testing, IUI, and LGBTQ+ family-building care. Recognized nationally for clinical excellence, Pinnacle Fertility Oregon remains committed to compassionate, personalized, and innovative fertility treatment.

About Pinnacle Fertility, Inc.

Pinnacle Fertility, Inc. supports a premier network of physician-led fertility clinics committed to transforming dreams of parenthood into reality. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pinnacle manages a nationwide network of more than 45 clinic locations and 17 state-of-the-art embryology laboratories. With a team of over 1,000 dedicated professionals, Pinnacle Fertility empowers clinics to help individuals and couples build the families of their dreams.

