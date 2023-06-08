Pinnacle Fertility Partners With TMRW Life Sciences to Adopt State-of-the-Art Technology for the Safe Management & Storage of Frozen Eggs & Embryos

News provided by

Pinnacle Fertility

08 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Pinnacle Fertility to Modernize Specimen Management Across All Network Locations, Reinforcing Commitment to Technology Innovations that Raise the Standard of Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, a leading physician-led fertility care network, announced today that it has partnered with TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), a fertility technology company, to adopt the world's first and only automated platform for the safe management and storage of their patients' frozen eggs and embryos. The partnership highlights Pinnacle Fertility's commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that raise the standard of care for their network clinics and the patients they serve.

Continue Reading
Pinnacle Fertility partners with TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW).
Pinnacle Fertility partners with TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW).

With TMRW's ground-breaking automated technology platform, Pinnacle Fertility's lab teams are able to digitally identify, track, monitor, and store patients' frozen eggs and embryos with safety, accuracy, efficiency, and transparency. TMRW's platform reduces potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems.

Clinics within the Pinnacle Fertility network will modernize their specimen management and storage practices with TMRW's digital tools, and transfer patient specimens to and from the TMRW BioRepository. The digital upgrade provides unparalleled standardization, visibility, and scalability across the entire Pinnacle Fertility network, and helps reduce the risk of mix-up, error, and loss.

"As a technology-driven company, Pinnacle Fertility is dedicated to providing the best and most innovative solutions for our patients," states Beth Zoneraich, Pinnacle Fertility CEO. "Our partnership with TMRW Life Sciences signifies our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of fertility care. Pinnacle Fertility remains at the forefront of technological advancements, driven by our dedication to compassionate, patient-centric care."

Pinnacle Fertility, a rapidly expanding, physician-directed fertility care platform, supports top-tier, high-performing clinics across the US. The Pinnacle Fertility network is renowned for their innovation, IVF success rates, and dedication to compassionate, patient-centric care.

"TMRW and Pinnacle are both innovative, fast-growing, technology leaders and we're excited for the many shared opportunities that lie ahead in this partnership," said Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW. "The future of fertility is tech-enabled, and together we are setting the new standard of care."

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is a patient-first, physician-led fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit www.pinnaclefertility.com.

TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company that automates the management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and will soon be available in the UK and Europe.

For more information, visit tmrwlifesciences.com.

Media Contact
Walt Conrad
[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility

Also from this source

Pinnacle Fertility Launches Patient Support & Wellness Services, Reinforcing Commitment to Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

PINNACLE FERTILITY ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF BETH ZONERAICH TO CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.