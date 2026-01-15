Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Advises on the Sale of Berlin City Dealerships in New Hampshire.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading automotive dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of six Berlin City dealerships from longtime client Alex Gillett to automotive entrepreneur Artem Boguslavskiy. The transaction includes Berlin City Toyota, Berlin City Honda, Berlin City Nissan, Berlin City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Berlin City Chevrolet GMC, all of which are located in Gorham, New Hampshire.

This transaction marks another milestone in Pinnacle's relationship with Alex Gillett, with whom the firm has previously partnered on successful transactions over the years.

"It's always an honor to support people like Alex through the next chapter of their business journey," said Bill Scrivner, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, who led the deal on behalf of Pinnacle. "Our focus remains on delivering outcomes that reflect long-standing trust and shared success for all of our dealer clients. With more than 85 years of combined experience and over 850 completed transactions representing over $40 billion in client proceeds, our team approaches each engagement as an advisor and partner, not just a facilitator."

Artem Boguslavskiy will assume ownership of the six stores, with plans to rename the dealerships soon. The transaction expands Boguslavskiy's growing automotive portfolio and presence in New England.

"The Berlin City stores are an important addition to our group of dealerships," said Artem Boguslavskiy. "I'm grateful to Bill Scrivner and the Pinnacle team for their insight, professionalism, and commitment to a smooth, successful transition."

