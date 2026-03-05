Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Sale of Toyota of Gallatin in Metro Nashville.

Toyota of Gallatin in the Metro Nashville market has been sold by Dave Stumbo of Stumbo Automotive to Lithia Motors .

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading automotive dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Toyota of Gallatin in Metro Nashville from Dave Stumbo of Stumbo Automotive to Lithia Motors. The dealership will continue operating as Toyota of Gallatin under its new ownership.

Dennis Thornhill, Executive Advisor, Mike Sims, President, and Bill Scrivner, CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, represented Dave Stumbo and Stumbo Automotive in the transaction.

"We are proud to welcome Toyota of Gallatin to the Lithia family as we continue to expand our strategic footprint across high-growth markets like Nashville. Building on the strong customer relationships and reputation the Toyota Gallatin team has established, we look forward to deepening our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences in this market," said Bryan DeBoer, President & CEO of Lithia & Driveway. "This is another outstanding opportunity for Lithia Motors, provided by our partners at Pinnacle Mergers and Acquisitions. Dennis Thornhill, Mike Sims and Bill Scrivner are great at what they do and have been helping us build our company for over 30 years, representing dozens of transactions. We look forward to working with them for many years to come."

The transaction reflects continued strength in the Toyota franchise nationwide.

"The Toyota franchise continues to command unprecedented demand and valuations, a result of its consistency, high throughput sales, profit per outlet model and the strength of their trusted mutual relationship with dealers," said Dennis J. Thornhill, Executive Advisor at Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions.

Pinnacle has become a trusted adviser to Lithia Motors, based on a relationship built on decades of collaboration across several transactions, representing them as both buyers and sellers since the late 1990s.

"It is always a privilege to represent dealer principals like Dave Stumbo as they make important strategic decisions," said Bill Scrivner, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions. "Our team's long-standing relationship with Lithia Motors, combined with our experience advising sellers and buyers nationwide, allows us to guide transactions with alignment, discretion, and a focus on long-term success."

