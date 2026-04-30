Pinnaql Acquires Pharma Resource Group, Further Expanding Scientific and Manufacturing Advisory Capabilities

3 Boomerang Closes Third Tuck-in Acquisition, Accelerating Development into Scaled Life Sciences Advisory Platform

FISHERS, Ind. and ROYERSFORD, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnaql, Inc., ("Pinnaql" or the "Company"), a 3 Boomerang Capital, LP ("3BC") portfolio company, today announced it has acquired Pharma Resource Group, Inc. ("PRG"), a leading provider of analytical sciences, formulation, scientific writing, manufacturing, and change control advisory services to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The closing marks the third tuck-in acquisition Pinnaql has completed in the past 10 months.

"The addition of PRG marks another major step in building Pinnaql into the partner life sciences companies can rely on, from development to commercial readiness," said John Duffin, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnaql. "By combining PRG's scientific development and scale-up expertise with our established strengths in validation, engineering, quality systems, and regulatory compliance, we can now support clients throughout their full spectrum of growth. From laboratory innovation to manufacturing readiness, we help organizations reduce execution risk, avoid compliance setbacks, and bring therapies to market with greater speed and confidence."

Founded in 2007, PRG has built long-standing relationships with pharmaceutical clients by delivering specialized support across formulation and manufacturing processes. Its capabilities complement Pinnaql's existing focus on engineering, regulation, validation, and quality systems, creating a more comprehensive offering for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle.

The PRG acquisition builds on Pinnaql's strategy to establish a scaled, multi-disciplinary platform serving the evolving needs of life sciences companies. Following its two prior acquisitions, including Validation & Engineering Group, Inc., Pinnaql continues to expand its profile in the areas of compliance, quality, and technical consulting services.

"We are pleased to support Pinnaql's ongoing growth through strategic acquisitions that expand its capabilities and market reach," said Peter Wen, Principal at 3 Boomerang Capital. "PRG enhances the platform's technical depth and further positions Pinnaql as a differentiated partner to life sciences organizations."

About Pinnaql

Pinnaql (an LSOMS Holdings company) provides quality, regulatory, and operational excellence consulting to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and CDMO companies worldwide. The company's mission is to deliver expert-driven, compliant solutions that empower clients to accelerate innovation and improve human health. Pinnaql supports life sciences organizations by ensuring operational readiness, reducing the risk of regulatory setbacks, and enabling clients to stay focused on advancing science, supporting patients, and bringing new therapies to market. As a trusted partner, Pinnaql elevates compliance and empowers innovation throughout the product lifecycle.

For more information, visit https://www.pinnaql.com.

About 3 Boomerang Capital

3 Boomerang Capital, L.P. is a lower-middle-market healthcare private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors: biopharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376 million investment vehicle. To learn more, please visit https://www.3boomerang.com/.

Media Contact: Laura Simpson, JConnelly for 3 Boomerang Capital, [email protected]

SOURCE 3 Boomerang Capital