PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Imminent Restructuring Need: Levi & Korsinsky

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Concealed Workforce Reduction and Restructuring Representations

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company repeatedly assures the market of its resilience while allegedly facing the need for a significant global restructuring, shareholders are deprived of critical information necessary to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq., Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

PINS INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 7, 2025 through February 12, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Pinterest shares lost a cumulative $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, falling to $15.42 by February 13, 2026. The Court has set May 29, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Allegedly Concealed Restructuring Necessity

While management repeatedly told shareholders that Pinterest's business model was "more resilient than ever" and positioned for success over "multiple quarters" and "multiple years," the lawsuit asserts that the Company was simultaneously facing operational pressures severe enough to require a sweeping corporate overhaul. On January 27, 2026, Pinterest disclosed a board-approved global restructuring plan affecting less than 15% of its workforce alongside office space reductions, with anticipated charges of $35 million to $45 million.

The action claims this restructuring was not a sudden reaction to market conditions but rather the culmination of mounting internal pressures that management allegedly failed to disclose while projecting confidence throughout 2025.

Workforce Reduction and Resource Reallocation in the Digital Advertising Sector

The restructuring announcement revealed a fundamental shift in Pinterest's operating strategy:

The reduction in force affected less than 15% of the global workforce, a material operational disruption

Pinterest disclosed pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $35 million to $45 million in primarily cash-related expenditures

Resources were reallocated to AI-focused roles and teams, indicating the prior organizational structure was allegedly inadequate

inadequate The Company acknowledged it needed to "accelerate the transformation of its sales and go-to-market approach"

The timing of the restructuring, just months after repeated assurances of business durability, contradicted the optimistic narrative presented to shareholders

The restructuring plan received board approval, as pleaded in the complaint, suggesting deliberation that preceded the public announcement

Why Restructuring Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The lawsuit contends that a restructuring of this magnitude does not materialize overnight. The complaint alleges that when management assured investors across multiple earnings calls and investor conferences that Pinterest had "multiple ways to win" and could "compete effectively across a number of scenarios," those statements were materially misleading because they omitted the growing internal recognition that the Company's existing workforce structure and go-to-market strategy were unsustainable under prevailing conditions. The $35 million to $45 million in restructuring charges represented a significant admission, the action claims, that the operational foundation management had championed was already deteriorating.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PINS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PINS stock or securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PINS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pinterest made materially false or misleading statements regarding the resilience of its business model and its ability to manage tariff-related pressures on advertising revenue, while allegedly concealing the need for a significant global restructuring. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PINS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP