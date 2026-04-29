PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Tariff Ad Headwinds: Levi & Korsinsky

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased Pinterest stock between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026

Lost money on your Pinterest investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Pinterest shares collapsed from $32.91 to $15.42 in a four month period, a cumulative loss of $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, after the Company revealed that tariff-driven margin pressure among its largest retail advertisers was gutting ad revenue far worse than management had publicly acknowledged.

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The securities action contends that Pinterest's leadership painted an increasingly distorted picture of business resilience while internal realities pointed in the opposite direction. Throughout 2025, management told investors the platform was "more resilient than ever" and described retail as a continued "source of strength." The lawsuit maintains that these assurances were made despite growing evidence that the Company's concentrated dependence on a small number of large U.S. retail and CPG advertisers created acute vulnerability to tariff-related margin compression.

By the time the first corrective disclosure arrived on November 4, 2025, the gap between public optimism and operational reality had widened to the point where Q4 guidance missed consensus by $15 million at the midpoint.

The Fraud-on-the-Market Doctrine

The action alleges that Pinterest's stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period because the market relied on defendants' materially misleading statements about tariff resilience and advertising revenue durability. Key red flags the complaint identifies include:

A "substantial portion" of revenue depended on a small number of advertisers concentrated in tariff-exposed retail and CPG categories, creating a known vulnerability defendants allegedly downplayed

downplayed Management referenced "small pockets" of tariff impact as late as May 2025, while the November disclosure revealed broad-based moderation among the Company's largest U.S. retail advertisers

As recently as August 2025, the CFO characterized retail as a continuing "source of strength," three months before the Company disclosed that those same retailers were cutting ad spend due to margin pressure

Despite repeatedly touting "multiple ways to win" and geographic diversification as hedges, the Company announced a board-approved global restructuring affecting less than 15% of its workforce in January 2026

The February 2026 earnings call finally attributed full-year underperformance to an "exogenous shock" from tariffs, contradicting months of assurances that the platform could thrive "regardless of environment"

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. When corrective disclosures produce a $12.77 per-share decline across three events, investors deserve to understand why the gap between management's representations and reality grew so wide," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by May 29, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: When did Pinterest allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 7, 2025 to February 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures on November 4, 2025, January 27, 2026, and February 12, 2026, causing significant cumulative stock declines.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PINS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pinterest made materially false or misleading statements regarding the resilience of its advertising business, its ability to manage tariff-related headwinds, and the severity of margin pressure faced by its largest retail and CPG advertising partners. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PINS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP