PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Tariff Revenue Impact: SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to contact the firm. Those who purchased PINS securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Pinterest shares lost a cumulative $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, falling from the mid-$30s to $15.42. Investors have until May 29, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

February 6, 2025 — "Our Strategy Is Paying Off"

The Class Period opens the day after management issued a press release declaring Pinterest's lower funnel focus was "driving results for users and advertisers" and projecting "long-term success." The securities action alleges these statements set the tone for a year of misleading optimism about the platform's advertising resilience.

March 6, 2025 — Morgan Stanley Conference: "Regardless of Environment"

One month later, management told investors at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference that Pinterest was a "unique shopping destination" positioned to execute "regardless of environment." The filing states that when pressed on tariff and trade headwinds, the response was that Pinterest did not see "advertisers overreacting" and had grown "consistently every quarter through that ad downturn."

May 8, 2025 — Q1 Earnings: "More Resilient Than Ever"

Pinterest announced Q1 2025 results and stated its "strategy and consistent execution has made Pinterest more resilient than ever." The complaint recounts that analysts specifically asked about softness in tariff-exposed categories. The response: only "small pockets of spend" had been impacted.

August 7, 2025 — Q2 Earnings: "Resilience" and "Durability" Emphasized

As set forth in the complaint, management described Q2 results as showing "a very strong Q2" with retail continuing to be "sources of strength." The lawsuit contends that the guidance provided reflected a view that "the consistency of our revenue growth year-to-date really highlights the resilience of our business."

November 4, 2025 — First Corrective Disclosure: Stock Falls $7.16

Pinterest announced Q3 results and Q4 revenue guidance below consensus. For the first time, management acknowledged "pockets of moderating ad spend" from "larger U.S. retailers" facing "tariff-related margin pressure." Shares dropped 21.76% the following day.

January 27, 2026 — Restructuring Announced: Stock Falls $2.49

Pinterest disclosed a board-approved global restructuring affecting less than 15% of its workforce, with charges of $35 million to $45 million. The action contends this restructuring contradicted months of assurances about business durability. Shares fell 9.61%.

February 12, 2026 — Final Disclosure: Stock Falls $3.12 to $15.42

Pinterest reported Q4 revenue of $1.32 billion, missing consensus, and issued Q1 2026 guidance well below expectations. Management attributed the shortfall to an "exogenous shock this year related to tariffs." Shares fell 16.83% to close at $15.42.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call ☎(888) SueWallSt.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology of statements and disclosures in this case raises important questions about when these tariff-related pressures were known versus when they were shared with investors." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 29, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: When did Pinterest allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 7, 2025 to February 12, 2026. During this period, the complaint alleges Pinterest made repeated assurances about its advertising resilience while tariff-related pressures were building. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did PINS stock drop? A: Shares fell a cumulative $12.77 per share across three disclosures: $7.16 (21.76%) on November 5, 2025; $2.49 (9.61%) on January 27, 2026; and $3.12 (16.83%) on February 13, 2026, closing at $15.42. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the PINS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is May 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do PINS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com