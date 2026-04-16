PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Inflating Business Resilience: SueWallSt

Promise vs. Reality: The Pinterest Performance Gap

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our strategy is paying off" and "Pinterest more resilient than ever." Those were the promises. The reality: three corrective disclosures, a 15% workforce reduction, and a cumulative $12.77 per-share loss for investors who believed them.

Find out if you can recover your Pinterest investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

A securities class action has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) covering purchases between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026. Shares closed at $15.42 after the final corrective disclosure.

The Promise

Throughout 2025, management painted a picture of a company built to withstand any macro environment. At the Morgan Stanley conference in March 2025, the Company claimed it had "unique offerings" that made it "long-term durable" and pointed to its track record of growing "consistently every quarter through that ad downturn." By May, the Q1 2025 earnings press release declared that "strategy and consistent execution has made Pinterest more resilient than ever." In August 2025, the Q2 earnings call reinforced this narrative, with management stating that "the consistency of our revenue growth year-to-date really highlights the resilience of our business."

The Reality

The lawsuit contends that behind these assurances, Pinterest's largest advertising customers were already pulling back spend due to tariff-driven margin pressure. The gap between promise and outcome played out across three disclosures:

November 4, 2025: Q4 guidance midpoint of $1.325 billion missed the $1.34 billion consensus. Management cited "pockets of moderating ad spend" from U.S. retailers facing tariff pressure. Shares fell $7.16 (21.76%).

Q4 guidance midpoint of $1.325 billion missed the $1.34 billion consensus. Management cited "pockets of moderating ad spend" from U.S. retailers facing tariff pressure. Shares fell $7.16 (21.76%). January 27, 2026: A board-approved global restructuring eliminated nearly 15% of the workforce and triggered $35 million to $45 million in charges. Shares fell $2.49 (9.61%).

A board-approved global restructuring eliminated nearly 15% of the workforce and triggered $35 million to $45 million in charges. Shares fell $2.49 (9.61%). February 12, 2026: Q4 revenue of $1.32 billion missed consensus. Q1 2026 guidance of $951 million to $971 million fell below the $980.6 million estimate. The CEO called tariffs an "exogenous shock." Shares fell $3.12 (16.83%).

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

The complaint highlights the contrast between stated confidence and disclosed results:

Promised: "Resilient" platform with "multiple ways to win" regardless of macro conditions

"Resilient" platform with "multiple ways to win" regardless of macro conditions Actual: Revenue misses in consecutive quarters driven by the very macro conditions management dismissed

Revenue misses in consecutive quarters driven by the very macro conditions management dismissed Promised: Durable growth compounding over "multiple quarters" and "multiple years"

Durable growth compounding over "multiple quarters" and "multiple years" Actual: A global restructuring announced within 12 months of those assurances

A global restructuring announced within 12 months of those assurances Promised: Retail advertisers as "sources of strength" (August 2025)

Retail advertisers as "sources of strength" (August 2025) Actual: Top retail advertisers disproportionately cutting ad spend due to tariff margin pressure

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action contends that management knew or should have known that tariff-related margin pressure was materially threatening advertising revenue from Pinterest's largest customers, and that generic assurances of resilience were misleading given the severity of the headwinds the Company faced.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what Pinterest told investors and what ultimately occurred raises serious questions about disclosure adequacy during the class period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your PINS losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 29, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: When did Pinterest allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 7, 2025 to February 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures between November 2025 and February 2026, causing cumulative stock declines of $12.77 per share.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PINS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pinterest made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to manage tariff-related margin pressure on its advertising partners and the durability of its revenue growth. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PINS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com