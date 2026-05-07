PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Overstating Tariff Resilience Claims: SueWallSt

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Advertising Revenue Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Pinterest shares suffered a cumulative decline of $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, falling to $15.42. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026.

The Alleged Advertising Revenue Vulnerability

Digital advertising platforms that derive a substantial portion of revenue from a concentrated group of retail and consumer packaged goods advertisers face acute exposure when those advertisers confront margin pressure. The lawsuit contends that Pinterest's management repeatedly assured investors that the Company's lower funnel advertising strategy and shopping destination positioning made it uniquely resilient to macroeconomic headwinds, including tariff-driven margin compression among its largest customers. According to the lawsuit, these assurances concealed the degree to which tariff-related pressures were already eroding advertiser spending on the platform.

How Tariff Exposure Allegedly Affected Reported Strength

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, management characterized Pinterest's business as "more resilient than ever" and emphasized consistent mid-to-high teens revenue growth as evidence of durability. The action claims these characterizations omitted that:

A substantial portion of Pinterest's revenue depended on a small number of retail and CPG advertisers disproportionately exposed to U.S. tariffs

Larger U.S. retailers were already navigating tariff-related margin pressure that was moderating their advertising spend on the platform

The severity of advertiser pullback was significant enough to necessitate a board-approved global restructuring affecting less than 15% of Pinterest's workforce

Revenue guidance and growth projections did not adequately account for the foreseeable impact of tariff headwinds on Pinterest's core advertising customer base

"This case presents important questions about advertising revenue disclosure obligations in the digital platform sector, particularly when a company's growth narrative depends on the financial health of a concentrated advertiser base," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Advertiser Concentration Factor

The lawsuit asserts that Pinterest's repeated emphasis on "multiple ways to win" and geographic diversification of advertiser spend obscured a structural vulnerability: the Company's largest advertisers, for whom lower funnel spending accounted for over 80% of their spend with Pinterest, were simultaneously facing cost pressures that management characterized only as "small pockets" of impact. When the full scope of this advertiser margin pressure surfaced through three successive disclosures between November 2025 and February 2026, the market repriced Pinterest shares dramatically.

Submit your information to join this case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: What is the PINS class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026. Shares suffered a cumulative decline of $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PINS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PINS stock or securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PINS stock drop? A: Shares declined approximately $7.16 (21.76%) on November 5, 2025, then $2.49 (9.61%) on January 27, 2026, and $3.12 (16.83%) on February 13, 2026, for a cumulative loss of $12.77 per share. Investors who purchased at artificially inflated prices during the class period may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com