Pioneering Tech Entrepreneur Stan Woodward Takes Stake in Haven Video Platform

Woodward will serve on Advisory Board helping guide the expansion of the Haven platform's capabilities that emphasize data privacy and security

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A tech industry pioneer who helped build influential brands like broadcast.com and Yahoo! will be joining Haven, a new advanced capabilities communications platform that recently launched its video collaboration service with industry-leading data protections for users. Woodward's investment and his service as an advisor to the company will help boost the start-up, which is set to roll out a family of additional leading-edge products in 2023.

The Haven Video service, which launched in December 2022, guarantees users no ads, no tracking, no monitoring, no sales of personal information to third parties, and user ownership of all data. It's a commitment to privacy that sets it apart from legacy platforms like Zoom, as well as Google and Microsoft products. As the company scales, Haven intends to expand their service offering to compete directly with a number of other popular business and consumer applications, with an emphasis on data privacy.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining up with this amazing team," said Woodward. "Existing social and professional online networks have betrayed users' trust by harvesting their personal data, limiting access to their connections, using Ads to fund operations, and censoring or cancelling their content and accounts. There is a great hunger I see among professionals, influencers, and organizations looking for secure, private, communications and a commerce platform that they can really trust and Haven is the answer."

"Haven represents the next logical leap in online communication by delivering a secure, trusted, private platform to professionals, influencers, and organizations who want to freely communicate and transact," he continued.

Woodward has invested in over 70 early-stage ventures since 1995 and participated in several successful IPOs, including Broadcast.com and Ascend, that had a combined market valuation of nearly $30 billion at the time of their acquisition by Yahoo! and Lucent, respectively.

"Ensuring data privacy and ownership and protecting intellectual property are some of the most pressing challenges of our time," said Johnny Walker, CEO of Haven's parent company, Holo Sail Technologies. "Users are waking up to the fact that they need applications committed to safeguarding their data and streamlining how it is delivered. We created Haven to give individuals and businesses that peace of mind and a streamlined experience online. Haven's advanced capabilities and security protections for users have potential to truly transform the way we communicate and share ideas. Stan sees that potential."

"Stan Woodward's extensive experience in data management, distribution, artificial intelligence, analytics, and content delivery will help ensure our transformative family of products set a new standard for how we interact online. We are thrilled to have such a pioneer in digital communications on our team as both an investor and advisor," continued Walker.

Woodward currently sits on the board of and is a seed investor in IPTalons, an innovation protection platform for corporate, university and government research and development. Prior to this, Woodward seed-funded and was a co-founder of MyLifeIQ, a genomics health and wellness company that was sold to Recuro Health and Quantum Symphony Group, a cyber security consulting firm. He is the former CEO and Chairman of MVPindex, Inc., a social and digital sponsorship valuation platform for sports and entertainment brands, teams, leagues, properties, and influencers.

Haven Video is currently being offered on a free trial basis with plans starting at $7.99/mo. The company also offers a range of custom white label solutions for corporate and institutional clients.

ABOUT HAVEN

Haven is a leading-edge digital communications 'super platform' that offers users advanced data security and privacy protections for a range of services. Haven's scalable product line and flexible pricing can serve as a replacement or compliment for multiple applications, subscriptions and programs. Haven is a subsidiary of Holo Sail Technologies, Inc. A veteran-owned equal opportunity employer.

