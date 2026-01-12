Pipe17 Extends Its Network to Support Order Management for Agentic Commerce

Order Operations Platform further advances its mission to unify commerce after the buy button by partnering with Shopify, Stripe, and PayPal to power seamless post-checkout order management for agentic commerce.

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipe17 , the AI-native Order Operations Platform, announced today comprehensive post-checkout agentic commerce solutions for enterprise brands and third-party logistics providers (3PLs). Businesses powered by Pipe17 can now process orders from AI heads like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

As AI heads are increasingly used to discover and purchase products, Pipe17 enables businesses to treat AI-powered shopping as seamlessly as any other selling channel. The platform routes AI-agent-originated orders to optimal fulfillment locations using intelligent order orchestration, and ensures downstream order lifecycle events flow cleanly to ERPs, WMSs, and 3PL partners—without rebuilding integrations for each new agentic surface.

Agentic Commerce Readiness Across Leading Platforms

Pipe17's agentic commerce capabilities give its customers a choice, by supporting seamless order operations flows for the industry's leading agentic commerce programs and emerging agentic checkout experiences, including:

"Commerce is entering an agentic era where AI systems can inspire and then capture those orders," said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. "Shopify's latest innovations including the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) is a clear signal that agentic shopping is moving from experiment to scaled distribution across major AI channels. The next bottleneck is operational: how those orders get routed, fulfilled, and serviced. Businesses shouldn't need to rebuild their operations infrastructure for each new AI platform. Pipe17 makes brands and 3PLs agentic-ready today, with the flexibility to work across the entire agentic commerce ecosystem. As a Shopify Certified Technology Partner, Pipe17 powers some of the largest Shopify brands in the world."

Enterprise Brands: Agentic-Ready Out of the Box

For enterprise brands, Pipe17 enables agentic commerce. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity become additional selling channels without new integrations or operational reconfigurations. Orders originating from agentic storefronts and embedded checkouts can be normalized, orchestrated, and distributed across existing fulfillment networks with the same reliability and controls brands expect from traditional channels.

"Brands using Pipe17 are already managing complex, multi-channel operations," said Kelly Goetsch, President of Pipe17 and Founding President of the Commerce Operations Foundation. "Agentic commerce is simply another channel that plugs into their existing infrastructure. No special development. No operational changes. It just works."

3PLs: Future-Proof Your Fulfillment Network

For 3PLs, Pipe17's agentic commerce readiness means they can receive and process AI agent orders for their customers today. When a brand customer starts selling through AI agents, Pipe17 flows those orders to the 3PL's warehouse management system (WMS) just like orders from any other channel.

"3PLs powered by Pipe17 can position their fulfillment businesses at the leading edge of agentic commerce without building integrations or adding operational overhead," added Goetsch. "This is about future-proofing fulfillment operations for the next wave of commerce."

Built on Open Standards

As the agentic commerce ecosystem evolves, multiple open standards are emerging to support different stages of the transaction lifecycle. Shopify's Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) standardizes AI-native discovery through checkout.

Pipe17's agentic commerce orchestration solutions are built on the Order Network eXchange (onX), the open standard for how order data moves between systems in the agentic commerce era. As a founding member of the Commerce Operations Foundation, Pipe17 helped establish onX to ensure interoperability across the commerce ecosystem. As new standards like Shopify and Google's Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) aim to standardize agent-driven checkout across AI platforms, onX standardizes the post-checkout order operations layer. As such, businesses can interoperate across channels, systems, and partners without lock-in.

"The agentic commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, with multiple platforms and standards emerging, onX is the backbone of agentic commerce order flow" said Afshar. "Businesses need infrastructure that gives them choice and flexibility, not lock-in to a single provider. That's what Pipe17 delivers."

Availability

Pipe17's agentic commerce order management capabilities are available now for enterprise brands and 3PLs. Pipe17 supports Shopify's Agentic Storefronts, Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite, and PayPal's Agentic Commerce Services through existing Pipe17 infrastructure.

About Pipe17

Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

