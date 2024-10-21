Pipelay Vessel Operator Market to grow by USD 55.4 Million from 2024-2028, driven by rising global oil and gas demand, with AI impacting market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Pipelay Vessel Operator Market size is estimated to grow by USD 55.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.63% during the forecast period. Rising demand for oil and gas globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in automation in oil and gas industry. However, increased use of alternate energy sources poses a challenge - Key market players include Allseas Group SA, Boskalis, BOURBON Maritime, CIMIC Group Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Havila Shipping ASA, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., New DOF ASA, Royal IHC, Saipem S.p.A., Siem Offshore Inc., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tidewater Holdings Inc., Uppetrom 1 Mai Manufacturing SRL, and Van Oord nv.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pipelay vessel operator market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (J-lay barges, S-lay barges, and Reel barges), Application (Oil and gas, Power, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Allseas Group SA, Boskalis, BOURBON Maritime, CIMIC Group Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Havila Shipping ASA, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, John Swire and Sons Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., New DOF ASA, Royal IHC, Saipem S.p.A., Siem Offshore Inc., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tidewater Holdings Inc., Uppetrom 1 Mai Manufacturing SRL, and Van Oord nv

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the global pipelay vessel operator market of the oil and gas industry, automation plays a significant role in optimizing pipeline transportation operations. Pipelines encounter various challenges such as temperature, pressure, flow rate, and product characteristics, making it essential to monitor and optimize fuel consumption. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) determines pipeline rates in the US, necessitating companies to adapt to changes in the index. Automation enables data maintenance and fuel consumption optimization. Pipeline pressure drops, due to process needs or leakage, can impact transportation speed. Automation is used to monitor pressure drops, with SCADA systems integrating data acquisition and big data for predictive modeling, forecasting, optimization, and statistical analysis. SCADA systems also offer mobile monitoring, allowing oil and gas operators to access them through mobile devices. Vendors like Siemens provide remote access to SCADA systems with packages such as Simatic WinCC/WebUX V7.3. The increasing automation trend in the oil and gas industry will boost the pipelay vessel operator market growth during the forecast period.

The Pipelay Vessel Operator market is experiencing significant growth in various sectors. In offshore exploration, both shallow and deep water pipelaying are in high demand for oil production. Crude oil prices and natural gas finds continue to drive investment in this industry. Financiers, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors are also investing in pipelay vessel operators for city gas distribution and power generation. Deep-water pipelaying is a key focus area, with the installation of oil rigs and platforms requiring advanced J-lay, S-lay, and reel barges. Positioning systems, anchor systems, and dynamic positioning systems are essential for efficient and safe offshore activities. Renewable industries are also embracing pipelay vessels for energy security, particularly in offshore wind farms. High oil prices and the drilling occupation's ongoing demand fuel the market's growth. Offshore oil exploration and investigation are also increasing, with upfront prices remaining competitive. Natural gas is another major player, with its increasing use in power generation and city gas distribution. Fossil fuel investment continues, with offshore and onshore projects requiring pipelay vessel operators. Security measures, identity verification, and biometric systems are also essential in this industry. Overall, the Pipelay Vessel Operator market is a dynamic and vital sector for the global economy.

Market Challenges

The global energy landscape is undergoing significant changes due to increasing investments in renewable and non-renewable alternative energy sources. Factors such as environmental concerns, geopolitical risks, and growing foreign deficits are driving countries to diversify their energy sources. Europe , in particular, is leading the way, with countries like Norway , Iceland , and Sweden already meeting over half of their energy needs through renewable sources. This shift towards renewables is reducing the demand for fossil fuels, including oil and gas, and impacting the demand for pipelay vessel operators. The implementation of stricter emission norms and the phase-out of internal combustion engine-driven cars in certain European countries further compounds the issue. These trends are expected to continue, posing a challenge to the growth of the pipelay vessel operator market in the forecast period.

, in particular, is leading the way, with countries like , , and already meeting over half of their energy needs through renewable sources. This shift towards renewables is reducing the demand for fossil fuels, including oil and gas, and impacting the demand for pipelay vessel operators. The implementation of stricter emission norms and the phase-out of internal combustion engine-driven cars in certain European countries further compounds the issue. These trends are expected to continue, posing a challenge to the growth of the pipelay vessel operator market in the forecast period. The Pipelay Vessel Operator market faces significant challenges in both shallow and deep water pipelaying for various industries. In offshore exploration, crude oil production and natural gas finds require specialized pipelay vessels for transporting resources from oil rigs and platforms. Shallow water pipelaying presents challenges due to the need for precise positioning and anchoring systems. Deep-water pipelaying, on the other hand, necessitates advanced technology such as dynamic positioning systems. Markets like the automotive sector, financial institutions, consumer electronics, biometric systems, and renewable industries rely on pipelay vessels for energy security. High oil prices impact the drilling occupation, making offshore oil exploration and investigation costly. Upfront prices for pipelay vessels are a concern for fossil fuel investment. Natural gas is used for power generation and city gas distribution, requiring pipelay vessels for transportation. J-lay barges, S-lay barges, and reel barges are essential for offshore and onshore pipelaying activities. Security measures and identity verification are crucial in offshore activities. Offshore oil exploration and renewable industries offer growth opportunities. Deep-water pipelaying and natural gas finds present technological challenges. Positioning and anchor systems require continuous improvement for efficient pipelaying operations.

Segment Overview

This pipelay vessel operator market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 J-lay barges

1.2 S-lay barges

1.3 Reel barges Application 2.1 Oil and gas

2.2 Power

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 J-lay barges- J-lay barges are specialized pipelay vessels used in the J-lay method of pipe installation. This technique involves submerging the pipe almost vertically, reducing stress and enabling deeper, more hostile subsea installations. J-lay systems consist of up to six stalk pipes, each with a total length of 72 meters, which are upended and welded to the seagoing pipe in a nearly vertical ramp. The ramp angle is maintained to minimize pipe bending and ensure alignment with the seabed. J-lay barges are preferred for deepwater installations due to their ability to reduce pipe bending and withstand greater underwater currents. However, the single-position welding process in J-lay has a relatively low production rate and requires an enclosed welding station on board. The demand for J-lay pipelaying is high due to its advantages over other methods, leading to ongoing modernization of vessel fleets in the global pipelay vessel operator market.

Research Analysis

The Pipelay Vessel Operator market plays a crucial role in the energy sector, particularly in offshore oil exploration and production. Pipe laying vessels are essential for transporting oil and natural gas from offshore fields to onshore facilities, making energy security a top priority. Renewable industries are also embracing pipelay vessels for transporting renewable energy sources, such as hydrogen and carbon dioxide, in deep-water locations. Natural gas finds in deep-water areas have increased the demand for pipelay vessel operators, leading to significant growth in the market. J-lay barges are a popular choice for installing oil platforms and pipelines in challenging environments. The market is not limited to the energy sector alone, as pipelay vessels are also used in the automotive sector for transporting liquids and gases, as well as in financial institutions for transferring funds and securities. Consumer electronics companies use pipelay vessels for transporting raw materials and finished products. Biometric systems and security measures are increasingly being integrated into pipelay vessels for identity verification and access control, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets. High oil prices and the drilling occupation's demand for pipelay vessels have boosted the market's growth. Power generation and city gas distribution companies rely on pipelay vessels for transporting natural gas, making them a critical component of the fossil fuel investment landscape. Overall, the Pipelay Vessel Operator market is a dynamic and essential sector that plays a significant role in various industries and economies.

Market Research Overview

The Pipelay Vessel Operator market plays a crucial role in the Offshore oil exploration industry, facilitating the transportation and installation of pipelines in deep and shallow waters for crude oil and natural gas production. Pipelay Vessels are essential for offshore oil rigs and platform installations, enabling the transfer of resources from the seabed to onshore facilities. These vessels come in various types, including J-lay barges, S-lay barges, and reel barges, each designed for specific water depths and pipeline layouts. Advanced positioning systems, anchor systems, and dynamic positioning systems ensure precise placement and stability during pipelaying operations. The market is influenced by factors such as offshore exploration, oil production, high oil prices, natural gas finds, power generation, city gas distribution, and fossil fuel investment. Additionally, the market intersects with various sectors, including the automotive industry, financial institutions, consumer electronics, biometric systems, and security measures, as these industries also rely on offshore activities for their operations. Deep-water pipelaying is a significant focus area due to the increasing discovery of natural resources in deeper waters, requiring advanced technology and expertise. Overall, the Pipelay Vessel Operator market is a vital contributor to energy security and the global economy.

