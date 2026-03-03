Piper-Heidsieck Brings the Art of Celebration to the Miami Open

Where Champagne meets competition and excellence, courtside

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piper-Heidsieck, the iconic Champagne House, returns to the Miami Open presented by Itaú for the third-year running, bringing its unmistakable red signature courtside from March 15 through March 29. From first serve to match point, the House infuses the tournament with joyful energy, audacious flavors, and Champagne ready to celebrate every rally.

Just as top players refine every movement in pursuit of peak performance, Piper-Heidsieck applies the same discipline to champagne-making. As the Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century* and true to its founder's ambition to "seriously create wines that smile," the House brings that same spirit to the Miami Open.

For decades, the arts and live entertainment have been woven into Piper-Heidsieck's DNA, shaping a creative approach that remains a driving force for the House today. From its enduring connection with Hollywood and Marilyn Monroe to modern-day innovations, Piper-Heidsieck continues to reimagine tradition with daring flair.

"The Miami Open is one of the great stages in global tennis," said Stéphane Decaux, CEO of Piper-Heidsieck. "The athletes embody intensity and excellence — the discipline, the flair, the joy of the game. It is that spirit we raise a glass to, inspiring tennis fans and Champagne lovers alike. When joy sparks, celebration takes center stage."

The Pour

Between matches, guests can enjoy Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut, vibrant and precise; Brut Rosé, layered and luminous; and Riviera Edition, crafted to be served over ice and perfectly suited to the Miami heat. Other chilled indulgences include unique champagne cocktails and Aubi & Ramsa Champagne Floats.

The Energy

Guests can expect daily surprise-and-delight entertainment that brings the House's theatrical DNA to life. Live Caribbean music and Gypsy Kings–style performances set the tone, with Latin dance, French cabaret, and a Marilyn Monroe-inspired glamour station featured on designated dates throughout the tournament. The Piper-Heidsieck Bubbles in the Sky gondola offers sweeping views of the grounds and complimentary gondola rides with any Piper-Heidsieck bottle purchase in the Champagne Garden on select days, while supplies last.

The Indulgence

For gourmands seeking something truly delectable, Piper-Heidsieck partners with Chèvre Miami, renowned for its curated selection of cheeses, wines, and charcuterie from around the world. At the center is the unapologetically over-the-top $100 Golden Glizzy — an Australian Wagyu hot dog served in a croissant bun by Ficelle Bakery, topped with an entire tin of Golden Goat Caviar and finished with gold flakes. Chèvre Miami will also offer a selection of gourmet sandwiches and its signature homemade Camembert cheesecakes, bringing a distinctly French touch to the Champagne Garden.

For a bright finish, the Aubi & Ramsa Passion Point Sorbet — crafted with Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut — brings a tropical taste to the garden. The collaboration with Aubi & Ramsa, known for its luxury liquor-infused ice creams and sorbets, adds a playful and indulgent twist to the experience.

Beyond the stadium, Piper-Heidsieck extends its presence through retail activations across Miami, bringing the energy of the Open into the city.

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK

Founded in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck with a mission to "seriously create wines that smile," Piper-Heidsieck has thrived through bold leadership and a pioneering spirit, with creativity always at its core.

As the Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, Piper-Heidsieck has fostered its reputation of excellence well beyond the borders of France to reach Champagne lovers in every corner of the globe.

Piper-Heidsieck continues to apply its founder's "seriously create" philosophy to the art of champagne-making: precision in every detail, mastery built over time, and an unwavering commitment to elevate each cuvée to its highest potential. For Piper-Heidsieck, product excellence is just the beginning; it must also move, inspire and entertain. The House brings its own sense of performance: the art of entertaining that blends sophistication and audacity, and transforms every moment into a joyful celebration.

Since 2018, Piper-Heidsieck has been guided by one of the youngest Chief Winemakers, Émilien Boutillat, entrusted with preserving the House's unique philosophy while steering it into a bold, sustainable future.

Holding dual VDC and HVE** certifications in its vineyards since 2015, earning B Corp certification in 2022, and joining the IWCA*** the same year, Piper-Heidsieck continues to elevate the quality and authenticity of its wines while embracing its global responsibility to drive positive environmental impact through sustainable practices.

Today, it brings together Champagne drinkers from over 80 countries worldwide, with one bottle popped every six seconds.

* Piper-Heidsieck's Chief Winemakers received the prestigious title of "Sparkling Winemaker of the Year," awarded by the International Wine Challenge jury in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2021.

** VDC: Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne / HVE: High Environmental Value

*** IWCA: International Wineries for Climate Action

About the Miami Open presented by Itaú

The 2026 Miami Open presented by Itaú will be played March 15 – March 29 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 15-day event is owned and operated by MARI and Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 Series events on the ATP calendar, a WTA 1000 event on the WTA calendar, and annually hosts the world's best players, with recent champions including the top players in each tour's rankings – Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. In 2025, the tournament attracted more than 400,000 spectators over its 15 days at Hard Rock Stadium. Widely regarded as the most glamorous stop on the ATP and WTA calendars, the Miami Open is defined by the city's vibrant culture, nightlife, five-star dining and hospitality, iconic beaches, and celebrity appeal, along with its close proximity to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

