Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Unveils Limited-Edition Marilyn Monroe Cuvée in Celebration of Her Centennial

A bold tribute to the enduring legacy of Marilyn Monroe and her historic connection to Piper-Heidsieck

NAPA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the centennial of Marilyn Monroe's birth, Piper-Heidsieck Champagne proudly unveils a limited-edition cuvée honoring the historic bond between the French House and the Hollywood legend. Since its founding in 1785, Piper-Heidsieck has been associated with the brightest personalities and the most vibrant stages - from theater to cinema and international red carpets.

Marilyn Monroe: A Timeless Muse for Piper-Heidsieck

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Recognized as the Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, Piper-Heidsieck has long celebrated audacity, glamour, and joyful expression — qualities embodied by Monroe.

A true icon who charted her own path in Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe was a legendary lover of Piper-Heidsieck in the 1950s–60s; famously declaring "To Piper, my favorite." She was also a symbol of daring femininity, becoming a producer and founding her own production company.

A Collector's Edition: Design and Artistry

The Marilyn Monroe limited-edition release includes 750ml bottles featuring a striking portrait of Monroe, created in partnership with her estate, reflecting her enduring influence and connection to Piper-Heidsieck. The label, in the House's signature red, features a vibrant contemporary portrait of the star, while her hot-stamped signature adds a refined, collectible touch. The result balances modernity, glamour, and legacy; true to the spirit of the Maison.

A past example of her connection to the Maison: in the 1950s, the House created Marilyn's personal silver-plated ice buckets engraved with Monroe's name and New York address — a tribute to her appreciation of Piper-Heidsieck.

The House has also collaborated with artist Russell Young on a series of 12 charity bottles first unveiled at Art Miami in December 2025. Featuring his signature diamond dust technique and a custom pink hue, the collector's edition magnums and jeroboams transform each bottle into coveted works of art. Proceeds in the U.S. support philanthropic organizations such as The Art of Elysium and Film at Lincoln Center, reinforcing the House's commitment to pairing artistic expression with cultural impact.

A Year of Global Tributes: Celebrating Marilyn's Centennial

To honor this timeless icon, Piper-Heidsieck is the official champagne partner of Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday celebrations. The centennial year will be marked by a series of global tributes to Monroe's legacy. In the US, highlights include a special event tied to the opening of the Marilyn Monroe Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, (on view May 31, 2026 through February 28, 2027), as well as a public celebration at Film at Lincoln Center on July 28, 2026.

"Marilyn Monroe's free-spirited, celebratory essence perfectly aligns with Piper-Heidsieck's mission: to light up life's celebrations with joy. A timeless muse, she embodies the House's core values — glamour, audacity, and excellence — and remains an enduring symbol of celebration and success", said Stéphane Decaux, CEO of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne. "With this limited-edition release, we honor her extraordinary legacy, her luminous personality, and the priceless connection she shares with our House."

The limited-edition Marilyn Monroe bottles will be available in select markets worldwide in 2026, while supplies last. In the US they are available now at noblemerchants.com with an SRP of $70.99.

In 2026, Piper-Heidsieck reaffirms its legacy, weaving together cinema, art, and glamour - from the red carpet to Marilyn Monroe's centennial, the House remains at the heart of the most unforgettable moments.

ABOUT PIPER-HEIDSIECK

Founded in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck with a mission to "seriously create wines that smile," Piper-Heidsieck has thrived through bold leadership and a pioneering spirit, with creativity always at its core.

As the Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, Piper-Heidsieck has fostered its reputation of excellence well beyond the borders of France to reach Champagne lovers in every corner of the globe.

Piper-Heidsieck continues to apply its founder's "seriously create" philosophy to the art of champagne-making: precision in every detail, mastery built over time, and an unwavering commitment to elevate each cuvée to its highest potential. For Piper-Heidsieck, product excellence is just the beginning; it must also move, inspire and entertain. The House brings its own sense of performance: the art of entertaining that blends sophistication and audacity, and transforms every moment into a joyful celebration.

Since 2018, Piper-Heidsieck has been guided by one of the youngest Chief Winemakers, Émilien Boutillat, entrusted with preserving the House's unique philosophy while steering it into a bold, sustainable future.

Holding dual VDC and HVE** certifications in its vineyards since 2015, earning B Corp certification in 2022, and joining the IWCA*** the same year, Piper-Heidsieck continues to elevate the quality and authenticity of its wines while embracing its global responsibility to drive positive environmental impact through sustainable practices.

Today, it brings together Champagne drinkers from over 80 countries worldwide, with one bottle popped every six seconds.

* Piper-Heidsieck's Chief Winemakers received the prestigious title of "Sparkling Winemaker of the Year," awarded by the International Wine Challenge jury in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2021.

** VDC: Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne / HVE: High Environmental Value

*** IWCA: International Wineries for Climate Action

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. She appeared in 29 films over the course of her career, became a Golden Globe winner for Some Like It Hot, and continued to set a new standard for women in film. As part of her quest for control, she launched her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, affording her control over her image, while pushing back on the Hollywood system to ensure her voice and others were heard. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow @marilynmonroe on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Piper-Heidsieck