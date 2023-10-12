Pipestone County Medical Center Wins Avel eCare's Inaugural Trailblazer Innovation Award

Rural community & critical access hospital in Minnesota recognized for using telemedicine to enhance services and deliver more efficient, high-quality care to underserved patients.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare, the nation's leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the winner of its new Trailblazer Innovation Award, recognizing individuals and organizations for their transformative use of telemedicine. The inaugural recipient is Pipestone County Medical Center (PCMC), a rural community hospital in Minnesota recognized among the nation's top 100 Critical Access Hospitals.

"Being the first recipient of the Trailblazer Innovation Award is such an honor, as it reflects our commitment to excellence and successful collaboration with Avel eCare. Avel is an invaluable partner that has enabled us to drive efficiencies, solve workforce challenges, and improve access to care for the benefit of patients in our communities," Dr. Thomas Chapa, Emergency Room Medical Director at PCMC. "I want to thank our CEO, Bradley Burris, for bringing me on board to lead this project and putting innovation at the forefront."

PCMC first partnered with Avel eCare in 2005 and has since fully integrated telemedicine services into day-to-day operations and initiatives across a variety of areas, including the hospital's emergency department (ED), pharmacy, and intensive care unit (ICU). The nomination included multiple examples of support and engagement from Pipestone's clinical leaders and direct interaction with front-line staff on complex patients.

"As a top-performing rural hospital, PCMC is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. They are delivering on that goal by harnessing the power of telemedicine. Their advanced use case will deliver valuable insights and serve as inspiration for other organizations looking to improve care delivery through the innovative use of technology. We're thrilled to honor their outstanding efforts," said Avel eCare CEO Doug Duskin.

PCMC accepted the 2023 Trailblazer Innovation Award during a ceremony at Avel eCare's second annual Customer Forum and Innovation Summit in Vail, Colorado, on October 11, 2023. The summit brought together hundreds of thought leaders from across the country to share insights and perspectives on innovations in telemedicine and the future of healthcare delivery. The event also celebrated Avel eCare's 30th anniversary.

