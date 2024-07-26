Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q1FY25

Jul 26, 2024, 06:54 ET
MUMBAI, India, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30th June 2024.
|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
(in ₹ Cr. or as stated)
|
Particulars
|
Q1FY25
|
Q1FY24
|
YoY Growth
|
Revenue from Operations
|
1,951
|
1,749
|
12 %
|
CDMO
|
1,057
|
898
|
18 %
|
Complex Hospital Generic (CHG)
|
631
|
617
|
2 %
|
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH)
|
264
|
239
|
10 %
|
EBITDA
|
224
|
171
|
31 %
|
EBITDA Margin
|
11 %
|
10 %
|
PAT
|
(89)
|
(99)
|
NA
|
PAT Margin
|
(5 %)
|
(6 %)
|
NA
Key Highlights for Q1FY25
- Revenue from Operations grew by 12% YoY in Q1FY25, driven by robust high-teen growth in the CDMO business and steady double-digit growth in the ICH business
- EBITDA grew by 31% YoY with EBITDA margin of 11%, a YoY improvement of over 170bps vs. Q1FY24, driven by operating leverage, cost optimization measures and superior revenue mix
- Best-in-class quality track record - Successfully closed the USFDA inspections at Lexington facility (US) with an EIR# and at PPDS facility (Analytical Services, India) with zero observations
- Piramal Pharma was honoured as one of the top Sustainable Organizations at the 3rd edition of 'Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance Sustainable Organizations 2024'
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited, said, "We have had a good start to the financial year with a steady all-round performance. We delivered a healthy revenue growth accompanied by over 170bps YoY expansion in EBIDTA margin driven by favorable revenue mix and cost optimization initiatives. Our CDMO business continues to witness sustained order inflows, especially for on-patent commercial manufacturing. We are also seeing good demand for our differentiated offerings with increase in customer enquiries and visits. In our CHG business, our planned expansion for inhalation anesthesia portfolio is on track and is expected to get commercialized in FY26. Our India Consumer Healthcare business is also delivering steady growth driven by power brands and strong traction in e-commerce channel.
"As a responsible organisation, we are taking good strides in our journey towards building sustainable operations. Our continuous efforts in quality and compliance bore fruits with successful closure of USFDA inspections at two of our facilities at Lexington (USA) and PPDS (Analytical Services, India).
"Historically our H2 outperforms H1, both in terms of revenue and profitability, and we expect this trend to continue in FY25. We intend to further build on to the good start that we have had to the financial year."
|
Key Business Highlights for Q1FY25
|
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):
|
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
|
(in ₹ Cr. or as stated)
|
Reported Financials
|
Particulars
|
Q1FY25
|
Q1FY24
|
YoY Change
|
Revenue from Operations
|
1,951
|
1,749
|
12 %
|
Other Income
|
20
|
38
|
(49) %
|
Total Income
|
1,971
|
1,787
|
10 %
|
Material Cost
|
674
|
627
|
8 %
|
Employee Expenses
|
580
|
496
|
17 %
|
Other Expenses
|
493
|
494
|
0 %
|
EBITDA
|
224
|
171
|
31 %
|
Finance Cost
|
107
|
119
|
(10) %
|
Depreciation
|
185
|
174
|
6 %
|
Share of Net Profit of Associates
|
22
|
14
|
56 %
|
Profit Before Tax
|
(45)
|
(107)
|
NA
|
Tax
|
44
|
(9)
|
NA
|
Net Profit after Tax
|
(89)
|
(99)
|
NA
|
Exceptional Items
|
0
|
0
|
NA
|
Net Profit after Tax after Exceptional Items
|
(89)
|
(99)
|
NA
Q1FY25 Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 26th July 2024 from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM (IST) to discuss its Q1FY25 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
|
Event
|
Location & Time
|
Telephone Number
|
Conference call on
|
India – 05:00 PM IST
|
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
|
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
|
USA – 07:30 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
|
Toll free number
18667462133
|
UK – 12:30 PM
(London Time)
|
Toll free number
08081011573
|
Singapore – 07:30 PM
(Singapore Time)
|
Toll free number
8001012045
|
Hong Kong – 07:30 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
|
Toll free number
800964448
|
Express Join with Diamond Pass™
|
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call –https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6099661&linkSecurityString=26cd0b7825
About Piramal Pharma Limited:
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.
For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn
# EIR - Establishment Inspection Report
* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg
