Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q2 and H1 FY25

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) ended 30th September 2024.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (in ₹ Cr. or as stated) Particulars Q2FY25 Q2FY24 YoY

Growth H1FY25 H1FY24 YoY

Growth Revenue from Operations 2,242 1,911 17 % 4,193 3,660 15 % CDMO 1,324 1,068 24 % 2,381 1,967 21 % CHG 643 589 9 % 1,274 1,206 6 % ICH 277 256 8 % 541 495 9 % EBITDA 403 315 28 % 627 485 29 % EBITDA Margin 18 % 16 % - 15 % 13 % - Share of Net Profit of Associates 17 19 (10) % 40 33 18 % PAT 23 5 350 % (66) (94) NM PAT Margin 1 % 0 % - (2) % (3) % -

Key Highlights for Q2FY25

Revenue from Operations grew by 17% YoY, primarily driven by robust growth in CDMO business

grew by 17% YoY, primarily driven by robust growth in CDMO business EBITDA grew by 28% YoY with EBITDA margin of 18%, a YoY improvement of about 150bps, driven by operating leverage, cost optimization initiatives and superior revenue mix

grew by 28% YoY with EBITDA margin of 18%, a YoY improvement of about 150bps, driven by operating leverage, cost optimization initiatives and superior revenue mix Released our FY2024 Sustainability Report. The report follows GRI standards and is aligned with SASSB and UNGC frameworks. It also highlights our commitment to reduce our GHG1 emissions in-line with SBTi's2 1.5o decarbonization pathway

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "We continue our momentum of delivering healthy revenue growth accompanied by YoY EBITDA margin expansion. This has been primarily driven by consistent growth in our CDMO business which has witnessed a good pick-up in innovation related work and on-patent commercial revenues. To sustain this growth momentum and to capitalize on rising demand for sterile fill-finish capabilities, we have announced a US$80Mn expansion plan at our Lexington facility which is expected to get complete by end FY27. In our CHG business, we are witnessing steady volume growth in Inhalation Anesthesia products in the US and Emerging Markets. In our ICH business, we continue to see a robust growth in our power brands and e-commerce sales.

During the quarter, we released our Sustainability Report for FY24 under the theme, 'Building Resilience for a Sustainable Tomorrow', highlighting our progress on the sustainability initiatives.

Over the long term, we remain committed to achieving our financial goals of US$2 bn revenue with 25% EBITDA margin and 1x net debt / EBITDA by FY30."

1. Green House Gas; 2. Science Based Target initiative

Key Business Highlights for Q2 and H1 FY25 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO): - Market outlook – Biotech funding improved over previous years but remains uneven across months. Regulatory changes and supply chain diversification driving increase in customer enquiries and visits, but decision making by customers remains delayed - Targeted Business Development efforts resulting in steady inflow of new orders - YoY improvement in demand in our generic API business - Operating leverage and cost optimization initiatives yielding continued YoY improvement in EBITDA margins - Maintained our quality track record with receipt of EIR for our PPDS facility (India) with Zero Form - 483 observations and NAI designation - Customer led US$80Mn expansion planed in Lexington to more than double our capacity to capture rising demand for Sterile Fill-Finish capabilities Complex Hospital Generics (CHG): - Good volume growth in inhalation anesthesia portfolio in the US and emerging markets - Capacity expansion at Dahej and Digwal underway to capture growth opportunity in the RoW markets - Investing in portfolio expansion – Building portfolio of Differentiated and Specialty products to drive long term profitable growth - Working on multiple cost optimization and productivity enhancement initiatives in the areas of sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and operational excellence to maintain our healthy EBITDA margin in this business India Consumer Healthcare (ICH): - Added 9 new products and 13 new SKUs to our portfolio during H1FY25 - Continue to invest in media and trade spends to drive growth in Power Brands. Power Brands grew by 18% YoY in Q2 and H1 FY25 and contributed to 48% of ICH sales - Growth in i-range adversely impacted due to regulator mandated price reductions - E-commerce grew by over 30% YoY in Q2 and H1 FY25. Focus on improving the profitability of this channel through pricing, mix and investment optimization - Plan to widen our reach - Transition from a Pharmacy-dominant to an Omni-channel consumer healthcare company. Establish winning NPDs from online channel to offline, with general trade and modern trade ready SKUs

Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement (in ₹ Cr. or as stated) Particulars Quarterly Half Yearly Q2FY25 Q2FY24 YoY

Change Q1FY25 QoQ Change H1FY25 H1FY24 YoY

Change Revenue from Operations 2,242 1,911 17 % 1,951 15 % 4,193 3,660 15 % Other Income 61 49 24 % 20 213 % 81 88 (8) % Total Income 2,303 1,961 17 % 1,971 17 % 4,274 3,748 14 % Material Cost 796 638 25 % 674 18 % 1,471 1,264 16 % Employee Expenses 560 516 8 % 580 (3) % 1,139 1,012 13 % Other Expenses 544 492 11 % 493 10 % 1,037 986 5 % EBITDA 403 315 28 % 224 80 % 627 485 29 % Interest Expenses 108 110 (2) % 107 1 % 215 228 (6) % Depreciation 192 185 4 % 185 4 % 377 358 5 % Share of Net Profit of Associates 17 19 (10) % 22 (23) % 40 33 18 % Profit Before Tax 120 40 204 % (45) NM 75 (68) NM Tax 98 35 182 % 44 124 % 141 26 442 % Net Profit after Tax 23 5 350 % (89) NM (66) (94) NM Exceptional item - - - - - - - - Net Profit after Tax after Exceptional Item 23 5 350 % (89) NM (66) (94) NM

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in ₹ Cr. or as stated) Key Balance Sheet Items As at 30-Sep-24 31-Mar-24 Total Equity 7,907 7,911 Net Debt 4,235 3,932 Total 12,143 11,843





Net Fixed Assets 9,096 9,106 Tangible Assets 4,298 4,250 Intangible Assets including goodwill 3,669 3,740 CWIP (including IAUD*) 1,130 1,116 Net Working Capital 2,651 2,339 Other Assets# 396 398 Total Assets 12,143 11,843 *IAUD – Intangible Assets Under Development; # Other Assets include Investments and Deferred Tax Assets (Net)

Q2FY25/H1FY25 Earnings Conference Call

Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 24th October 2024 from 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM (IST) to discuss its Q2 and H1 FY25 Results.

The dial-in details for the call are as under:

Event Location & Time Telephone Number Conference call on

24th October, 2024 India – 05:00 PM IST +91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number) 1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number) USA – 07:30 AM (Eastern Time – New York) Toll free number 18667462133 UK – 12:30 PM (London Time) Toll free number 08081011573 Singapore – 07:30 PM (Singapore Time) Toll free number 8001012045 Hong Kong – 07:30 PM (Hong Kong Time) Toll free number 800964448 Express Join with Diamond Pass™ Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call – Click Here

About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio

