Piramal Pharma Solutions' Bioconjugates Facility in Grangemouth, UK Receives Updated MHRA GMP Certificates

These certificates cover all activities conducted in the site's Helix building, including its supporting warehouse and laboratory areas.

The certificates were granted following the site's submission of an MHRA GMP compliance report and the completion of a successful desktop inspection.

The updated certificates are valid for three years.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), is pleased to announce that its Grangemouth, UK facility has received updated MHRA GMP certificates following a successful compliance report and desktop inspection.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma

These certificates encompass all activities within the facility's Helix building, which specializes in clinical and commercial drug substance manufacture and testing. They also extend to the building's supporting warehouse and laboratory areas. Together with the site's existing GMP certificates, the updated certificates ensure Grangemouth is well-equipped to support its clients' programs and regulatory filings.

As Piramal Pharma Solutions' dedicated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development and manufacturing facility, Grangemouth offers comprehensive solutions for bioconjugates, from process development to scale-up. The site also plays a critical role in the ADCelerate™ program, which streamlines the path from R&D to GMP production to bring lifesaving bioconjugate therapies to patients in the clinic faster.

The updated MHRA GMP certificates reflect an ongoing commitment to excellence at Grangemouth, as evidenced by an exceptional regulatory track record and a longstanding history of successful inspections by the USFDA, PMDA, ANVISA, the Turkish Ministry of Health, and the South Korean FDA.

"This achievement underscores the Grangemouth facility's dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality across their operations," said Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma. "With these updated MHRA GMP certificates, the site can continue supporting our partners in this critical area of drug development, helping them bring bioconjugate therapies to patients in need with the utmost precision, efficiency, and reliability."

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) (NSE: PPLPHARMA) ( BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics/bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

*Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

