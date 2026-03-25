Piramal Pharma Solutions Commemorates 20th Anniversary at Morpeth Facility with Procurement of Korsch X3 Tablet Press

Morpeth recently commissioned a new Korsch XM12 Single Layer/Bilayer press, a smaller-scale model that laid the foundation for the site's commitment to the latest tablet press technology in the PreCommercial domain. As late phase and commercial demand grew, the team identified the need for a press capable of handling a wider range of tablet sizes at both clinical and commercial scales. The X3 was selected through the site's longstanding professional relationship with Korsch, one of the pharma industry's most respected brands.

Piramal's Korsch X3 is custom-configured to meet requirements around highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), setting it apart from conventional tablet presses. With two customized turrets, it supports 25mm tablet manufacturing, expands the range of formulations the site can produce, and delivers greater operational efficiency and increased tablet strength. The X3, unlike presses that require open scooping into the feed hopper, offers contained infeed from tote bins using split butterfly valve transitions docket to sanitary fittings, together with a contained finished product chute that delivers core tablets directly to coating operations.

Most significantly, the Korsch X3 is an investment in higher containment, greater throughput, and a single-operator concept, delivering enhanced efficiency and broader capabilities to clients. To address the risks associated with exposure to high-toxicity drugs, the X3 is equipped with front and dual-side glove ports and a misting system that dampens residual dust after batch completion, safeguarding staff from airborne contaminants during manufacture and changeovers. The site team has received detailed onsite training from Korsch, as well as training modules, to ensure safe, confident handling of the new press.

The Korsch X3 ensures Morpeth is positioned to meet a growing demand for complex, personalized therapies and is fully commissioned, qualified, and in active use.

"By expanding Morpeth's capacity to manufacture tablets containing Band 5 HPAPIs, the Korsch X3 strengthens our ability to serve patients in therapeutic areas where high potency materials are essential, such as hormonals made in a dedicated hormone manufacturing facility," said Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma. "This acquisition is the ideal way to celebrate the site's twenty-year anniversary, reinforcing its legacy of helping to improve and extend the lives of patients worldwide."

As Morpeth marks 20 years of pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence, the addition of the Korsch X3 stands as a testament to its continued investment in innovation, safety, and Patient Centricity. More than a celebration of the past two decades' achievements, it signals a commitment to a future where even more patients can benefit from Piramal's advanced capabilities, technical expertise, and proven record of delivering high quality materials.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

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About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

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SOURCE Piramal Pharma Solutions