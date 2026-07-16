PIRTEK USA Maintains Strong Growth Momentum Through Midyear

Nation's Leading Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Franchise Continues National Expansion, Earns Industry Recognition at Year's Midpoint

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRTEK USA, the nation's leading provider of on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose services, continued building on its record-setting momentum during the second quarter of 2026, opening 10 new locations while awarding 11 additional territories across key markets throughout the United States.

Following its milestone of surpassing 200 U.S. locations earlier this year, PIRTEK continued expanding its national footprint through a combination of new owners entering the system and existing franchisees investing in additional territories. Three of the quarter's new locations were opened by current franchise owners, further demonstrating the strength of the brand's franchise model and the confidence existing owners have in PIRTEK's long-term growth.

"Our franchisees are at the core of our growth and continued success on a national level." Post this

"We're continuing to gain momentum because we're committed to growing strategically with franchise owners who understand the value of the industries we serve," said Kim Gubera, President & CEO of PIRTEK USA and PIRTEK Canada. "Franchisees at every stage of their journey continue to invest in PIRTEK because they recognize the stability of our model and the opportunity to build successful long-term businesses around the nation."

New PIRTEK locations opened during the second quarter include Beaver Falls, PA; Decatur, IL; Maspeth, NY; Goodyear, AZ; Spring Valley, NY; NELA (Monroe), LA; Tallahassee, FL; Benicia, CA; Collinsville, IL; and North Hills, PA. Three of these openings, including Goodyear, NELA, and North Hills, represent existing franchise owners expanding their businesses into additional territories.

Of the 11 additional territories awarded in the second quarter, 10 went to new owners, including the brand's first location in Nebraska.

Franchisee Growth in Action

Debuting PIRTEK in Nebraska will be the entrepreneurial brother duo, Jim and Andy Dufek, who have over 50 years of combined experience in business ownership and data analysis. Together, they have a strategy to grow from opening PIRTEK Central Omaha into a multi-market business within their first year of franchising.

"PIRTEK is giving us all the keys to business success through its franchise system," said Jim Dufek. "The franchise team is giving us the support we need to launch our business, ramp up operations, and provide this much-needed service to Omaha's essential industries as soon as possible. Our family is thrilled to be a part of the already established, strong PIRTEK network."

Beyond its development success, PIRTEK also celebrated several major milestones during the second quarter. In late spring, the brand welcomed franchise owners from across North America to Orlando for PIRTEK ELEVATE, its 28th Annual Franchise Owners Conference. Top franchisees were honored with special awards while all attendees participated in educational programming, leadership development, and community service initiatives.

PIRTEK also earned national recognition after being ranked the No. 3 franchise in the Services category in Entrepreneur Magazine's inaugural Top 10 Industry Franchise Rankings, placing the brand among the top-performing service franchise opportunities in the country. It was also named to Franchise Business Review's Culture100 list as one of the best franchise opportunities in the country for its outstanding company culture.

"Our franchisees are at the core of our growth and continued success on a national level," said James Doyle, Chief Marketing Officer for PIRTEK USA and PIRTEK Canada. "We're continuing to attract outstanding candidates while our existing franchisees are well-positioned for further growth. We're looking forward to maintaining our strong momentum for the remainder of the year and beyond."

As demand continues to rise across the construction, manufacturing, logistics, utilities, transportation, and infrastructure industries, PIRTEK remains well-positioned to expand its presence in markets where equipment uptime is critical. The brand enters the second half of 2026 with a strong development pipeline and a continued focus on sustainable, strategic growth.

PIRTEK provides unmatched hydraulic and industrial hose service through its 1-Hour ETA and 24/7/365 on-site emergency response model. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, marketing support, and a proven business system designed to help entrepreneurs from diverse professional backgrounds succeed.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit www.pirtekusafranchise.com.

ABOUT PIRTEK USA:

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 600 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with over 200 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE'LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit www.pirtekusa.com or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE PIRTEK USA