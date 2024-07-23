PIRTEK USA Surges Ahead in Q2 with Strategic Growth and Veteran Empowerment

On-Site and Retail Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Provider Expands Network with 12 New Territories; Emphasizing Support for Military Veterans

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRTEK USA, an on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service provider, continued its strong growth trajectory in Q2, marked by the awarding of 12 new territories. Seventy-five percent of these new territories are going to military veterans, including distinguished members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. This expansion underscores PIRTEK's commitment to supporting veterans and fostering entrepreneurship among those who have served.

Since April, PIRTEK has debuted locations in two additional states, Oregon and Oklahoma, and expanded its footprint in East Texas. In Q2, new franchise agreements were signed for the development of future locations across five additional states. This growth reflects the increasing demand for premium hydraulic and industrial hose service providers across the country.

"Our continued growth is driven by our dedication to exceptional service and the unwavering support we provide our franchisees," said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA. "We are especially proud to welcome additional military veterans into our network, recognizing their leadership and commitment. Their contributions will undoubtedly strengthen the PIRTEK brand and enhance the quality of service we provide."

Dylan Rausch, co-owner of PIRTEK Madison and PIRTEK Lake Winnebago, WI locations, was not only honored as the 2023 Franchise of the Year winner for PIRTEK Madison but also decided in Q2 to expand into Tennessee by purchasing an existing location, PIRTEK Woodbine, and opening a new territory, PIRTEK Murfreesboro.

"Expanding with PIRTEK has been a rewarding journey," said Rausch. "The success we've achieved with our existing locations made the decision to grow an easy one. We are excited to continue delivering top-notch hydraulic and industrial hose services and support the PIRTEK brand's continued growth in Wisconsin and Tennessee."

PIRTEK prides itself on quickly and efficiently filling customers' hose service needs, having the widest variety of superior products and parts to keep essential projects running. Their quick turnaround time is also credited to the 1-Hour ETA on-site emergency hose service offered 24/7/365 to hydraulic and industrial-based businesses. This service enables customers to be up and running again quickly, minimizing equipment downtime due to a hose failure.

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who put customer service at the forefront of their mission, and it welcomes driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. An initial investment for PIRTEK ranges from $216,400 - $619,300. Franchisees can expect extensive in-person and online training and ongoing support, and exclusive territories.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pirtekusafranchise.com/.

