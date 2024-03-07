PITBULL TO TAKE THE STAGE AT POSSIBLE WITH IHEARTMEDIA

Bob Pittman, iHeartMedia's CEO and Host of the Math & Magic Marketing Podcast, will interview International Icon Pitbull on Creating Culture, Building Brands and Harnessing the Power of Fandom on April 16 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, today announced that Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, will take the stage on April 16 for a candid interview with Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of audio powerhouse iHeartMedia.

Pitbull is a GRAMMY-winning independent international superstar, entrepreneur, education ambassador, and motivational speaker. In this fireside chat, titled "Pitbull's Playbook: From Armando Christian Pérez to Worldwide Influence," he will share his journey in creating culture, building brands and franchises, and harnessing the power of fandom.

With billions of audio streams, video views, and hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, Pitbull has one of the most impressive careers in music history. Beyond music, Armando has leveraged his business acumen through a diverse portfolio of investments and partnerships. He is co-owner of the NASCAR racing team Trackhouse and has successfully developed other ventures including his own record label Mr. 305, Inc., and Voli 305 Vodka. He also co-founded Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!), tuition-free public charter schools. SLAM! is recognized as one of the top school networks in the world.

"It's an honor to have Miami's own Pitbull join us at POSSIBLE. Not only is he a music industry legend, he has distinguished himself in the marketing world and has given multicultural work the visibility it deserves. With Pitbull this year we continue our very successful and broad partnership with iHeartMedia from last year and there is still more to come," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "As someone who invites disruption on a global scale, Pitbull's insights into entrepreneurship and innovation are an exciting addition to this year's one-of-a-kind, dynamic programming."

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. The tentpole event brings together the most influential marketing, business leaders, and visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly.

For more information and to register, visit possibleevent.com .

