Pitcher Announces Three New Customer Partnerships Across Healthcare, Banking, and Financial Services

URGO Group, Demant, and Rabobank select Pitcher to support modern commercial enablement

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher today announced three new customer partnerships with URGO Group, Demant, and Rabobank. Together, the new accounts reflect continued adoption of Pitcher across regulated and highly competitive industries where commercial teams and advisors must provide consistent, high-quality client interactions.

"We're proud to partner with these three organizations as they invest in more consistent, data-informed client engagement," said Kevin Chew, CEO of Pitcher. "Our focus is helping commercial and advisory teams deliver personalized experiences while reducing friction during meeting preparation, execution, and follow-up, all from within a single user interface."

This announcement follows Pitcher's recent launch of Pitcher Pathways, a content personalization solution that makes data-driven, compliant content easy to manage and share at scale.

Pitcher Pathways is a web-based, AI-powered solution that transforms how enterprise revenue teams create and manage client-facing content. It requires no technical expertise to manage content templates and allows reps to generate personalized materials for each account while adhering to brand and compliance guardrails.

For more information about Pitcher Pathways, visit https://pitcher.com/pitcher-pathways/

About Pitcher

Pitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher's Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.

Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

Media Contact:

Jasmine Fleming

Pitcher

(209) 630-5207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitcher