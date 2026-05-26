Pitcher Partners with EasyPicky To Unlock the Full Potential of CPG Shelf Data

The integration connects AI-powered image recognition from the store floor directly into Pitcher's commercial workflows, giving field teams the visibility and direction needed to win at retail.

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher, the AI-native sales enablement platform for enterprise commercial teams, today announced a strategic partnership with EasyPicky, a specialist in retail execution optimization and field data collection for consumer goods companies.

The partnership brings together two platforms already trusted by leading CPG manufacturers, including Mondelēz International, one of the world's largest snack companies and the makers of globally recognized brands like Oreo and Cadbury.

"The strategic alignment of Pitcher and EasyPicky represents a powerful convergence of two critical capabilities: meaningful sales representative engagement with store managers and the precise execution and validation of in-store display standards for merchandising teams," said Rensilin Pathrose, Senior Director of Digital Experience, Digital Business Transformation & Digital Commerce at Mondelēz International. "Together, this integration bridges the gap between sales and shelf-level compliance, delivering end-to-end visibility across the retail execution lifecycle."

EasyPicky gives field teams instant visibility into shelf conditions, from product availability to out-of-stocks, merchandising compliance, and display placement — all captured via a short smartphone video, even offline. That intelligence now flows directly into Pitcher, where it becomes the foundation for Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations, prioritized visit planning, and real-time commercial guidance.

This empowers commercial leadership to replace field rep guesswork with data-driven decision-making at scale, impacting store visits, display negotiation, and on-shelf outcomes.

Connecting Strategy to Field Performance

The new partnership solves a common challenge across CPG companies: turning Perfect Store data into real-time action that reps can take to capitalize on in-store opportunities and capture lost revenue.

Both platforms are designed for field realities: offline-capable, mobile-first, and built to work in environments where connectivity is unpredictable and every visit counts. The integration fits naturally into existing commercial workflows without adding complexity for reps. Field teams using EasyPicky capture shelf data as part of their normal store visit. Pitcher surfaces that data in the same interface as their content, CRM data, and NBA recommendations, so nothing falls through the cracks.

"We are thrilled to partner with EasyPicky as we strengthen our presence in the CPG sector," said Brigid Ling, CMO of Pitcher. "Their AI-powered image recognition technology gives sales teams an instant, concrete view of shelf reality. Combined with Pitcher's AI-native sales enablement platform, it allows us to connect strategy and execution like never before. Together, we are empowering CPG brands to win at the shelf."

For EasyPicky, this collaboration addresses a growing retail challenge: transforming massive amounts of field data into concrete, fast, and measurable operational decisions.

"Retail manufacturers today need instant visibility into field operations, but above all, they need the ability to turn that data into concrete actions for their sales teams," said Marine Bibal and Renaud Pacull, co-founders of EasyPicky. "By combining our technologies with Pitcher, we are creating a continuum between field observation, analysis, and commercial execution."

ABOUT EASYPICKY

Founded in France in 2017, EasyPicky is a SaaS solution that turns field visits into a strategic lever for retail manufacturers. Using a simple shelf video captured with a smartphone or tablet, the solution — fully offline-enabled — instantly analyzes data, converts it into actionable KPIs, and recommends priority actions to optimize perfect store execution across retail environments (supermarkets, pharmacies, beauty, DIY, and more). All collected data is centralized and sent back to managers and executive teams, providing a clear and comprehensive view to adjust strategies and boost commercial performance. EasyPicky leverages data from internal sales forces, external field teams, or crowdsourced contributors.

ABOUT PITCHER

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Denver, Pitcher is the most agile AI-native sales enablement solution on the market, purpose-built to power a modern sales engine for enterprise commercial teams. The Pitcher platform eliminates the friction of meeting prep, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI where it creates real impact: content management and automation, Next Best Action recommendations, pre-call planning, AI-powered coaching and learning, automated Digital Sales Rooms, buyer and performance analytics, and one-click meeting follow-ups.

Pitcher is trusted by global brands across 140 countries in Health & Life Sciences, Consumer Packaged Goods, Financial Services, and Manufacturing, empowering reps to deliver a personalized and dynamic experience for every buyer, every time. In doing so, the company has earned multiple Leader designations from trusted analyst firms. For more information, visit pitcher.com

Media Contact:

Jasmine Fleming

Pitcher

(209) 630-5207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitcher