Pitcher Engages Southeast Asian Leaders to Advance AI Enablement at Launch of Nusantara AI Institute

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher, the AI-native sales enablement platform trusted by enterprise commercial teams across 140 countries, today announced it participation in the official launch of the Nusantara AI Institute (NAII), held this week in New York City alongside Southeast Asian diplomatic leaders.

Representing Pitcher at the event, Patrick O'Neil, Senior Director of Strategic Accounts, joined business and policy leaders from one of the world's fastest-growing digital regions to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in enterprise transformation.

"Pitcher is trusted in 140 countries today, and our AI-forward platform is very much aligned with the AI-forward commitment in SE Asia," said O'Neil. "The institutions setting the AI agenda in this region — like NAII — are the ones we want to build alongside, not behind."

The Nusantara AI Institute serves as the non-profit arm of Aether AI, focused on expanding practical AI education across Indonesia. Its curriculum includes three core tracks: AI Literacy for first-time learners, AI for Business with an emphasis on workflow automation, and AI Technical, covering topics such as machine learning and prompt engineering. The institute currently offers more than 20 courses and has already been piloted within the Indonesian Consulate, according to Consul General Adi.

Pitcher's involvement in the NAII launch reflects a broader strategic commitment to Southeast Asia, a region of approximately 680 million people and one of the fastest-growing digital economies globally. Indonesia, the region's largest economy and the world's fourth-most populous country, is undergoing a significant transformation in how enterprise commercial teams operate. Multinational organizations across industries—including pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, financial services, and manufacturing—are rapidly digitizing their field operations.

For Pitcher, these trends represent a clear opportunity to support enterprise teams with AI-driven tools that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and enable more effective customer engagement at scale.

ABOUT PITCHER

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Denver, Pitcher is the most agile AI-native sales enablement solution on the market, purpose-built to power a modern sales engine for enterprise commercial teams. The Pitcher platform eliminates the friction of meeting prep, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI where it creates real impact: content management and automation, Next Best Action recommendations, pre-call planning, AI-powered coaching and learning, automated Digital Sales Rooms, buyer and performance analytics, and one-click meeting follow-ups.

Pitcher is trusted by global brands across 140 countries in Health & Life Sciences, Consumer Packaged Goods, Financial Services, and Manufacturing, empowering reps to deliver a personalized and dynamic experience for every buyer, every time. In doing so, the company has earned multiple Leader designations from trusted analyst firms. For more information, visit pitcher.com

ABOUT THE NUSANTARA AI INSTITUTE

The Nusantara AI Institute (NAII) is the non-profit arm of Aether AI, established to expand AI education and literacy across Indonesia. NAII offers more than 20 courses across AI Literacy, AI for Business, and AI Technical tracks, designed to serve learners from first-time users to technical practitioners. The Institute operates as a non-profit to prioritize reach and accessibility, and partners with institutions, government bodies, and diaspora networks across the U.S.-Indonesia corridor.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Fleming

Pitcher

(209) 630-5207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitcher