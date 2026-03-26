Pitcher Introduces a New Standard in Sales AI Roleplay with Live Avatar Practice

Pitcher AI Roleplay combines live AI avatars with real-world customer context to help reps rehearse high-stakes meetings with greater realism, confidence, and results.

DENVER, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher, the leading AI-native sales enablement platform, today announced Pitcher AI Roleplay, a sales roleplay application that improves field team readiness with live AI practice. Unlike traditional sales roleplay solutions, AI Roleplay allows reps to practice with real-time, interactive avatars of existing contacts from your CRM to produce stronger field performance at scale.

AI Roleplay pulls contact history including past meeting context, content engagement, and account details to custom-build an AI persona for each practice session inside Pitcher. Instead of scripted replies, AI Roleplay evaluates each response from the seller and follows up with in-character responses.

AI Roleplay avatars simulate customer meetings with natural language responses, pushback, and objections, giving reps skill-building and confidence boosting practice in a psychologically safe environment.

"With AI Roleplay, your reps are not practicing against a generic buyer," said Kevin Chew, CEO at Pitcher. "They're practicing against your exact customers, with buyer context powering the conversation. This occurs within Pitcher, the application reps already use daily, so there's no separate login and zero adoption friction for teams looking to continuously upskill and improve revenue attainment."

Each session is recorded, and LLM integration provides rep feedback with category scoring, strengths, improvements, and growth notes. KPIs and rep-specific performance insights are also available to managers and leadership, providing opportunities to further up-level coaching and learning.

Availability of Pitcher AI Roleplay

Pitcher AI Roleplay is currently available as part of the Pitcher platform. You can learn more about AI Roleplay at https://pitcher.com/features/pitcher-ai-roleplay/

To schedule a demo or connect with the Pitcher team, visit https://pitcher.com/request-demo/

About Pitcher

Pitcher, the leading provider of AI-Native Sales Enablement, provides commercial teams with agile, future-proof solutions to power a modern sales engine. Through increased focus on the rep experience, the Pitcher platform empowers revenue teams to deliver a personalized and dynamic experience for every buyer, every time. Pitcher slashes the time required for meeting preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI and advancements to high-impact operations: content management and personalization, Next Best Action recommendations, pre-call planning, AI-powered coaching and learning, automated digital sales rooms, buyer and performance analytics, and one-click meeting follow-ups.

Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

Media Contact:

Jasmine Fleming

Pitcher

(209) 630-5207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitcher