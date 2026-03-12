Say Hello to Pitcher Catalyst, an Enterprise AI App Builder that Creates Custom Sales Apps Without Code

Pitcher Catalyst enables admins and revenue operations teams to build custom, data-connected Pitcher sales applications in minutes using natural language — then deploy them instantly to sellers inside the Pitcher platform.

DENVER, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher, the leading AI-native sales enablement platform, today announced Pitcher Catalyst, a groundbreaking solution that allows revenue teams to create custom Pitcher sales applications on demand without writing code.

With Catalyst, system administrators, developers, and power users can describe an application in natural language. Catalyst generates the code, renders the app design, and allows the team to further fine-tune the app before deploying it within Pitcher for reps to access immediately.

Pitcher Catalyst shortens the time to value for targeted micro app development to minutes. Using a simple chat interface, users can create apps to deploy within Pitcher's App Marketplace, ensuring each app meets the same security and infrastructure requirements as the Pitcher platform.

"At the enterprise level, it can take months for organizations to plan, build, approve, and deploy custom applications to meet the precise needs of their field sellers," said Kevin Chew, CEO at Pitcher. "Catalyst allows admins and teams to build the solutions needed for superior sales performance with agility and speed, all within the security models and data integrity rules of their enterprise IT Governance models and fully within Pitcher."

AI-Native Sales Execution Built to Scale

Pitcher Catalyst is built on leading AI coding models and architected to evolve as AI capabilities advance. This enables reliable, enterprise-grade performance and scalability.

With Catalyst, revenue teams can achieve:

A Seamless Rep Experience: Apps are deployed directly within the Pitcher environment and accessible to reps instantly.

Apps are deployed directly within the Pitcher environment and accessible to reps instantly. Accuracy and Precision : Catalyst supports data connections to critical systems like your CRM, along with external data sources, bringing up-to-date information into apps.

: Catalyst supports data connections to critical systems like your CRM, along with external data sources, bringing up-to-date information into apps. Agile Development: Update and refine apps through conversational prompts, iterating quickly to achieve viable solutions.

Update and refine apps through conversational prompts, iterating quickly to achieve viable solutions. Easy Access: Pitcher's App Marketplace enables sharing apps across your organization and with partners (System Integrators).

"For years, the gap between what sales teams need and how or when IT can deliver has slowed performance," said Jim Franzel, VP of Product at Pitcher. "Catalyst closes that gap with natural language app creation and quick deployment inside Pitcher. It's the fastest path from a sales requirement to a working solution that improves rep performance, improves follow-through, and ultimately improves revenue outcomes."

Availability of Pitcher Catalyst

Pitcher Catalyst is available now as part of the Pitcher platform. You can learn more about Catalyst at https://pitcher.com/features/pitcher-catalyst/

To schedule a demo or connect with the Pitcher team, visit https://pitcher.com/request-demo/

About Pitcher

Pitcher, the leading provider of AI-Native Sales Enablement, provides commercial teams with agile, future-proof solutions to power a modern sales engine. Through increased focus on the rep experience, the Pitcher platform empowers revenue teams to deliver a personalized and dynamic experience for every buyer, every time. Pitcher slashes the time required for meeting preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI and advancements to high-impact operations: content management and personalization, Next Best Action recommendations, pre-call planning, AI-powered coaching and learning, automated digital sales rooms, buyer and performance analytics, and one-click meeting follow-ups.

Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

Media Contact:

Jasmine Fleming

Pitcher

(209) 630-5207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitcher