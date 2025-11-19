Pitcher Named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms

Pitcher has been recognized for its ability to execute and complete its vision.

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher has been named a Challenger in the first ever 2025 Gartner Revenue Enablement Magic Quadrant™. [1]

We believe that this recognition further strengthens Pitcher's position as an industry leader, following its recognition in Five Gartner® Hype Cycle Reports ™ earlier this year, in addition to being selected as a leader in both the 2025 QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ for Revenue Enablement Platform and The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms.

Pitcher has been recognized for its ability to execute and complete its vision. Post this

"The Pitcher team is excited to be featured as a 'Break-Out' amongst our revenue enablement peers," said Kevin Chew, CEO of Pitcher. "We pride ourselves on our elegant and progressive approach, and our focus on delivering easy to use and powerful AI functionality, providing full-cycle support for sellers to perform at their best and drive outcomes for our customers."

Pitcher's Sales Enablement 2.0 technology goes beyond traditional content and coaching tools to give sales reps heightened efficiency, real-time access to information, and AI-driven guidance at each step of the sales process. With Pitcher, reps create personalized experiences for buyers in seconds, proving value quickly and seeing better results.

"We are proud of the recognition that Pitcher has received this year from trusted firms such as Gartner, QKS Group, and Aragon Research," said Brigid Ling, VP of Marketing at Pitcher. "I believe this recognition underscores Pitcher's dedication to innovation, excellence through simplicity, and unwavering commitment to our customers, all of which drive our seller-first approach to enablement and allow Pitcher to create better buying experiences."

This seller-first approach makes it clear why customers choose Pitcher. With a 94% user adoption rate, our platform provides true value to reps, helping them achieve goals more efficiently, and ultimately scaling revenue growth for the organization.

Pitcher customers have highlighted the difference that a modern, focused, and future-proof approach to enablement makes.

"No more struggling with poor network coverage or digging through outdated folders," said Patrick Lecourt, Technical Sales Representative at Sika France. "Pitcher allows us to seamlessly switch between documents based on the flow of the conversation — from a product presentation to a promotional offer or visual merchandising. This agility leads to faster decisions and more orders taken in stores."

Learn more about how Pitcher stands out from the competition on our website, https://pitcher.com/

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms, Doug Bushée, Melissa Hilbert, Bill Yetman, 10 November 2025

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pitcher

Pitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher's Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.

Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

Media Contact:

Jasmine Fleming

Pitcher

(209) 630-5207

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitcher