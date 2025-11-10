Pitcher Unveils Pathways: The Fastest, Most Intelligent Way to Deliver Personalized Content at Scale

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher, the leading provider of B2B Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Pitcher Pathways, a breakthrough in content personalization technology that makes data-driven, compliant content easy to manage and share at scale.

Pitcher Pathways is a web-based, AI-powered solution that enables financial services firms and enterprise revenue teams to transform how they create and manage client-facing content. Designed to replace outdated, file-based legacy systems, Pathways is an easy-to-use solution that requires no technical expertise, so in-house marketing, compliance, and sales teams can comfortably manage the solution.

Simple, Powerful, and Compliant

Each Pathway is a live, data-connected presentation that replaces static slides and documents with interactive client experiences. Pathways pull directly from approved internal and third-party data sources — no reformatting or manual updates required.

With Pathways, organizations can maintain strict brand and compliance standards using intuitive, web-based templates. Compliance workflows and approval processes can be built directly into Pathways, ensuring that every client presentation is on-brand, up-to-date, and fully aligned with set requirements.

Branding and policy updates can be applied universally across all Pathways, ensuring every client interaction reflects the latest approved messaging and materials, and automatically ensuring version control.

AI-Powered Efficiency that Transforms the Client Experience

Using Pitcher's Intelligent Agent (PIA), Pathways automatically curate the right content, trends, recommendations, and financials to build trust and prove value with every client engagement.

Advisors and reps also benefit from Next Best Action guidance, which suggests the best content to share or action to take to progress opportunities.

After a meeting, a Pathway can be shared as an interactive microsite to help clients make informed decisions. Pitcher tracks each action taken in the Pathway, providing valuable analytics to help teams fine-tune their approach with every client.

A Differentiator for Financial Services

Pathways can be used across all verticals that Pitcher serves. Because the Financial Services sector has been historically underserved in the market, we look forward to providing organizations with enhanced administrative capabilities without inflated costs.

"Financial services institutions face a constant balancing act, needing to deliver hyper-personalized client experiences while staying efficient, fully compliant, and on-brand," said Kevin Chew, CEO of Pitcher. "Pitcher Pathways was built to solve this exact challenge. It gives firms the ability to create dynamic and data-rich presentations in seconds without relying on technical teams or outside services. It's a game-changer for advisors and compliance leaders alike, matching internal agility with the attention to detail that clients demand."

Learn more about Pitcher Pathways at https://pitcher.com/pitcher-pathways/

Availability of Pitcher Pathways

Pitcher Pathways is available now as part of the Pitcher platform. You can request a Pathways demo or connect with the Pitcher team to learn more: https://pitcher.com/request-demo/

About Pitcher

Pitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher's Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.

Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

