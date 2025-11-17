Pitcher, the Leader in Sales Enablement 2.0 Solutions, Announces New VP of Global Sales

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, today announces that Andy Baillie has joined the company as Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, Baillie will lead Pitcher's worldwide sales organization, driving revenue growth and expanding the company's global customer base while strengthening relationships with enterprise clients.

Andy Baillie, VP of Global Sales at Pitcher

Based in London, England, Baillie has 25 years of SaaS sales experience, where he has helped scale companies like Monster, DocuSign, Seismic, and Kenexa. Most recently, he worked for the human resources services provider ADP as the Enterprise Vice President, UK and Ireland region.

A journalist by training, Baillie is well-versed in technology innovation and impact. He is motivated by meeting decision-makers and learning how technology can benefit their organizations.

"I have a deep respect for Andy's strategic lens on sales enablement and passion for driving customer value," said Kevin Chew, CEO of Pitcher. "Andy has a proven track record of providing strong leadership that brings out top performance from go-to-market organizations."

Baillie echoed that enthusiasm, noting that he is eager to build on Pitcher's momentum and help accelerate its growth.

"I'm excited to join Pitcher at such a pivotal time in its journey," Baillie said. "Pitcher's commitment to bringing together AI-driven sales efficiency with world-class buyer experiences aligns perfectly with my passion for driving performance and customer success."

Pitcher's AI-first, customer-focused platform elevates every interaction between sellers and buyers. By embedding intelligence, automation, and interactivity into a single seamless solution, Pitcher empowers revenue teams to deliver personalized, high-impact engagements while eliminating administrative burdens, delivering valuable buyer insights, and scaling business revenue.

Baillie's appointment is effective immediately.

About Pitcher

Pitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher's Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.

Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

