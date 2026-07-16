Pitsco Education's Drone Maker Kit Wins Future's Best of Show Award for 2026, Presented by Tech & Learning

PITTSBURG, Kan., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Maker Kit, manufactured by Pitsco Education, is the recipient of Future's Best of Show Award, presented at ISTELive 2026 by Tech & Learning in the Primary Education category.

Tech & Learning's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors and are selected based on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.

Tech & Learning Best of Show ISTE 26

Winners were formally notified during ISTELive and publicly announced on techlearning.com. Winners received a crystal-glass trophy directly after the show. Further promotion will continue after ISTE through Tech & Learning's other subscriber-facing channels.

About Drone Maker Kit:

Students design, build, and fly their own drones. The Drone Maker Kit is an award-winning, hands-on introduction to aviation and aeronautical engineering. Students don't just learn about drones – they engineer one from scratch. Implement the Drone Maker Kit with confidence in any classroom, Grades 3-8, using the included teacher and user guides, designed to support a seamless learning experience. Click here to see how the Drone Maker Kit makes STEM learning take flight.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world," said the awards editorial team.

"At a time when there's a growing conversation about kids and screens, this award means something specific to us. The Drone Maker Kit isn't about looking at a screen – it's about putting something real in a student's hands and watching them figure it out. That's the kind of learning we've been building for more than 50 years, and we're honored to see it recognized," Matt Frankenbery, Pitsco Education CEO, shared about this recent award.

About Pitsco Education:

Pitsco Education has been delivering hands-on STEM learning to educators for more than 50 years, serving more than 3 million students annually across robotics, drones, computer science, engineering, and science for PreK-12. Through innovative products, standards-aligned curriculum, and professional development, Pitsco helps educators prepare students for future careers through engaging, real-world learning experiences. For more information, visit www.pitsco.com.

SOURCE Pitsco Education