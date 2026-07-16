Pitsco Education's Seeker® Wins Future's Best of Show Award for 2026, Presented by Tech & Learning

PITTSBURG, Kan., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeker®, manufactured by Pitsco Education, is the recipient of Future's Best of Show Award, presented at ISTELive 2026 by Tech & Learning in the Secondary Education category.

Tech & Learning's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors and are selected based on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.

T&L Best of Show ISTE 2026

Winners were formally notified during ISTELive and publicly announced on techlearning.com. Winners received a crystal-glass trophy directly after the show. Further promotion will continue after ISTE through Tech & Learning's other subscriber-facing channels.

About Seeker:

Seeker is an award-winning programmable and adaptable robotics system for Grades 6-8 that introduces students to coding, engineering, and careers through the lens of technology for good. Includes access to 40 hours of standards-aligned, video-enhanced curriculum through the web-based Pitsco Learning Portal, providing educators with resources needed for confident implementation and engaging learning for all learners. See Seeker in action, click here to explore videos and resources.

"The products nominated for the Best of Show program, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world," said the awards editorial team.

"We're honored to receive the Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at ISTELive 2026 for Seeker. There's no shortage of ways for students to interact with technology, but most of it is passive. Seeker flips that. Kids aren't consuming technology, they're programming it, adapting it, and thinking about how it can be used for good. That's the coding education conversation we should be having, and we're grateful to see Seeker recognized for pushing it forward," Matt Frankenbery, Pitsco Education CEO, shared about this recent recognition.

About Pitsco Education:

Pitsco Education has been delivering hands-on STEM learning to educators for more than 50 years, serving more than 3 million students annually across robotics, drones, computer science, engineering, and science for PreK-12. Through innovative products, standards-aligned curriculum, and professional development, Pitsco helps educators prepare students for future careers through engaging, real-world learning experiences. For more information, visit www.pitsco.com.

SOURCE Pitsco Education