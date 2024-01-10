PITTCO INVESTS IN ALPHA THEORY, LLC

News provided by

Pittco Management, LLC

10 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce its equity investment in Alpha Theory, LLC ("Alpha Theory") through special purpose entity Pittco Direct Investments AT, LP. 

Continue Reading

Founded in 2006, Alpha Theory is a leading portfolio management and decision process improvement platform for global investment managers that enables investment teams to leverage their research and data to efficiently size positions and identify uncaptured alpha, driving performance. In 2021, Alpha Theory launched an affiliated investment company, CenterBook Partners ("CenterBook"), a quantitative hedge fund built in partnership with a select group of Alpha Theory clients.

"As an institution-sized family office that allocates capital to many leading hedge funds, we are excited to partner with Alpha Theory. The Alpha Theory team not only provides tools and data that equip investment managers to generate higher returns but, in partnership with CenterBook, is pursuing an innovative approach to fundamental investing. We are excited about the future for Alpha Theory, CenterBook, and their clients," said Pittco President and Chief Investment Officer Henry Guy.

"We are pleased to add Pittco to our base of longtime, like-minded shareholders. As a sophisticated allocator to hedge funds, their trust and support is a testament to what we're building at Alpha Theory and CenterBook Partners," said Alpha Theory CEO & CenterBook Partners Chairman, Cameron Hight.  

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit:  http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

Media Contact:
Pittco Management, LLC
[email protected] 
901-685-5455

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC

Also from this source

PITTCO MAKES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION AND RENTAL EQUIPMENT MARKET

PITTCO MAKES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION AND RENTAL EQUIPMENT MARKET

On December 27, 2023, Pittco Management, LLC (Pittco), alongside 1819 Partners, a private investment firmed based in Memphis, TN, completed an...
PITTCO MAKES INITIAL INVESTMENT IN THE DISTILLED SPIRITS INDUSTRY

PITTCO MAKES INITIAL INVESTMENT IN THE DISTILLED SPIRITS INDUSTRY

Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce the formation of PDI Spirits, LP ("PDI Spirits") as its investment arm in the distilled...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.