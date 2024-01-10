PITTCO INVESTS IN ALPHA THEORY, LLC

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce its equity investment in Alpha Theory, LLC ("Alpha Theory") through special purpose entity Pittco Direct Investments AT, LP.

Founded in 2006, Alpha Theory is a leading portfolio management and decision process improvement platform for global investment managers that enables investment teams to leverage their research and data to efficiently size positions and identify uncaptured alpha, driving performance. In 2021, Alpha Theory launched an affiliated investment company, CenterBook Partners ("CenterBook"), a quantitative hedge fund built in partnership with a select group of Alpha Theory clients.

Alpha Theory's platform provides investment teams with a framework to make investment decisions that drive performance.

"As an institution-sized family office that allocates capital to many leading hedge funds, we are excited to partner with Alpha Theory. The Alpha Theory team not only provides tools and data that equip investment managers to generate higher returns but, in partnership with CenterBook, is pursuing an innovative approach to fundamental investing. We are excited about the future for Alpha Theory, CenterBook, and their clients," said Pittco President and Chief Investment Officer Henry Guy.

"We are pleased to add Pittco to our base of longtime, like-minded shareholders. As a sophisticated allocator to hedge funds, their trust and support is a testament to what we're building at Alpha Theory and CenterBook Partners," said Alpha Theory CEO & CenterBook Partners Chairman, Cameron Hight.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

