PITTCO INVESTS IN DUDE PERFECT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce its equity investment in Dude Perfect through a special purpose entity formed and managed by Highmount Capital Management, LLC ("Highmount").

Founded in 2009 by five Texas A&M roommates, Frisco, Texas-based Dude Perfect is a media, consumer and live entertainment company delivering family-friendly content across a diversified set of distribution channels. Working with some of the largest and most notable global brands, talent, leagues and events, Dude Perfect has consistently created positive stories that engage a multi-generational, cross-border audience.

"Through creativity and innovation, Dude Perfect has established a global brand at the center of sports and entertainment, and we are excited to play a role in its next phase of growth," said Henry Guy, Pittco's President and Chief Investment Officer.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

ABOUT HIGHMOUNT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

With offices in New York, New York and Wichita, Kansas, Highmount Capital provides strategic growth capital to transformative technology companies and looks to build long-term partnerships with those companies' high-potential, principled entrepreneurs.

