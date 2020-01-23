Pittsburgh Celebration of School Choice to Feature Jazz Band, Dance Performance, Student Speeches

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public charter school students, private schools students, and online school students in the Pittsburgh area will unite at one of Pennsylvania's largest celebrations during School Choice Week on Thursday, Jan. 30. Several hundred attendees will fill Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School to show their support for educational choice.

At 10:45 a.m., students from various schools will take the stage to perform the official National School Choice Week dance together. P. K. Poling, CEO of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, will deliver welcome remarks at 11 a.m, after which students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem.

The celebration will feature remarks from parents, students from Propel Braddock Hills High School, Commonwealth Charter Academy, and Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School, and State Representative Josh Kail (R-15) on the importance of school choice in Pennsylvania. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School's jazz band ensemble and dancers will perform for family and community members.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"For decades in Pennsylvania, parents have had some ability to decide where, when and how their children will receive their education," said Ana Meyers, executive director of Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools. "As we gather to celebrate National School Choice Week this year, we should ensure that the great debate in education focuses not on one preferred model over another – whether traditional public, public charter, private, or homeschool. Instead, we should identify the model that works best for each child."

This event is organized by the Pennsylvania School Choice Coalition, including Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, REACH, ExcelinEd, Excellent Schools PA, Commonwealth Foundation, and Americans for Prosperity.

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School is located at 1 Lincoln Park in Midland.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/pennsylvania.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

