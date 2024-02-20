Pivot Bio Growers Receive $6M+ since FY2022 for Improved Nitrogen Management

News provided by

Pivot Bio, Inc

20 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Hundreds of growers participating in the company's N-OVATOR™ program receiving payments from Pivot Bio's partnership with leading companies

A global food and beverage company purchased nitrogen credits from the FY2023 program representing the avoidance of 100,000 metric tons of CO2e and additional co-benefits across 300,000 acres

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, today announced that its sustainability program, N-OVATOR™, has paid over $6 million to growers for implementing better nitrogen management practices since its launch in 2022. N-OVATOR™ provides prompt, annual payments to growers and is the first insetting program to focus on nitrous oxide emissions.

Continue Reading
Pivot Bio offers an effective alternative to offsets with insets
Pivot Bio offers an effective alternative to offsets with insets

Repeatable by design and flexible by nature, the Pivot Bio N-OVATOR™ program compensates farmers every crop cycle for using a more reliable form of nitrogen by connecting them with companies looking to achieve Scope 3 emissions reduction goals. The growing list of N-OVATOR™ partners includes major consumer packaged goods companies, ingredient suppliers, spirit producers and grain buyers who are working to improve the sustainability of their agricultural supply chains. 

This year, downstream companies participating in N-OVATOR™'s insetting partnerships made payments to reward Pivot Bio growers for their practice change following the 2023 harvest.

The largest transaction to date was the sale of 100,000 nitrogen credits to a global food and beverage company. The credits from this transaction represent 100,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent that was avoided by over 450 farmers across 300,000 acres within the company's supply shed. In total, the growers in this insetting partnership replaced over 10 million pounds of synthetic fertilizer.

"The size and scope of N-OVATOR™'s partnerships represent a major shift in how companies are investing in sustainable agriculture," said Karsten Temme, chief innovation officer of Pivot Bio. "By partnering directly with growers in their supply sheds, companies are taking impactful steps to improve their environmental footprint while reducing their Scope 3 emissions."

Participating growers receive revenue for the sustainability benefits generated on their farms as a result of using PROVEN® 40 – a microbial nitrogen that can replace up to 25% of growers' total nitrogen needs – ultimately helping them earn a higher return on investment for more efficient nitrogen management.

"By providing growers with a tool to measure the impact of their nitrogen management practices and serving as a bridge to companies that want to partner with them directly, we're creating a new, low-risk revenue stream for our customers, while delivering a scalable solution to companies with ambitious climate objectives," said Temme.

In 2022, N-OVATOR™ recorded the avoidance of more than 80,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent by replacing synthetic nitrogen fertilizer with PROVEN 40 on 725,000 acres. That's roughly the same amount of CO2e generated from the annual electricity use of 15,000 households.

The full results of the FY2023 program will be shared once all 2023 insetting partnerships are complete in the spring of 2024. We expect to see the impact of the program grow significantly and are in partnership discussions with numerous other global companies that are looking for ways to meet their climate objectives.

Pivot Bio will seek to enroll more growers, acres and corporate partners in the 2024 program this spring. Learn more about how to participate in the N-OVATOR™ program by visiting www.pivotbio.com/novator-program.

About Pivot Bio
Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. The company's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC in its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc

Also from this source

Pivot Bio to Sponsor 9th International Nitrogen Conference

Pivot Bio to Sponsor 9th International Nitrogen Conference

Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, is teaming up with the International Nitrogen Initiative to sponsor the 9th International...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.