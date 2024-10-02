Pivot Bio Readies Brazilian Operation with Expanded Team

With Pivot Bio poised to enter the Brazilian market upon approval of commercial registration, General Manager Marcio Farah expands his team with industry veterans

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, announced today the expansion of its team in Brazil as it moves a step closer to the launch of commercial operations.

General Manager of Brazil Marcio Farah announced the addition of Bruno Val, Henrique Maia, Ricardo Reis and Gustavo Silberschmidt to the team, which will provide expanded local capacity and expertise in agronomy, finance, sales and marketing.

"Bruno, Henrique, Ricardo and Gustavo are perfect additions to our team and our company," Farah said. "Not only are they accomplished professionals with deep experience in Brazilian agriculture, but they are passionate about Pivot Bio's mission and committed to improving the lives of Brazilian farmers and the health of our planet."

Bruno Val

Bruno Val comes to Pivot Bio from Santa Clara Agrociência, where he was a technical coordinator responsible for market development and research in the state of Mato Grosso. Bruno, who earned a Ph.D. in genetics and plant breeding from São Paulo State University's Faculty of Agricultural and Veterinary Sciences, will be responsible for agronomy, technical aspects, data analysis and market development.

Henrique Maia

Henrique Maia joins the commercial finance team as manager of financial planning and analysis, coming to Pivot Bio from Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he was senior controller. In that position, he led the controllership organization in Brazil and oversaw accounting, internal controls, cost accounting, accounts payable, and reporting and consolidation. He holds an MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral.

Ricardo Reis

Ricardo Reis joins as marketing manager for the commercial team, overseeing both communications and marketing. Ricardo previously worked with Stine Seed for four years, helping to bring the Stine brand to Brazil and implement commercial strategies for corn and soybean seed. He holds a degree in advertising and an MBA in marketing and agribusiness.

Gustavo Silberschmidt

Gustavo Silberschimidt joins as the commercial operations lead in Brazil where he will be responsible for leading the sales organization based in Goiania, Goias. He comes to Pivot Bio following roles at Syngenta and Monsanto and holds a degree in agronomic engineering.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Pivot Bio's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

