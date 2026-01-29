Pivot Energy Achieves Record Milestones in 2025 to Advance Renewable Energy Impact

National solar and storage energy provider celebrates strong year despite national legislative challenges

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Energy , a leading national renewable energy independent power producer, achieved a record year in 2025, furthering its commitment to deliver affordable, accessible renewable energy to the electric grid. The company permitted more than 235 megawatts of commercial- and community-scale solar projects and also secured more than $400 million in financing. Additionally, in 2025, Pivot donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local communities, and furthered partnerships with Fortune 500 companies and public institutions.

During 2025, renewable energy development faced uncertainty and economic challenges due to the One Big Beautiful Bill, which included substantial rollbacks to the Clean Energy Investment Credit. Despite this, Pivot emerged bullish about the future, with strong growth prospects, dedicated to making significant impacts in furthering access to reliable renewable energy across U.S. communities, and delivering solar energy to the grid.

These impacts include a total of nearly $700,000 in donations distributed to dozens of local organizations, benefiting workforce development, affordable energy access, education, and rural agricultural organizations supporting land stewardship initiatives in Colorado, Illinois, Hawaii, and Maryland. In addition, Pivot established or expanded partnerships with trusted institutions including Colorado State University, Denver University, and the University of Colorado Boulder.

Further, the company completed three community solar projects that are part of its agreement with Tapestry Inc. , a global house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach and Kate Spade, who is purchasing Impact RECS from the projects. In 2025, Pivot received a total of $435 million in financing agreements .

In 2025, Pivot doubled down on building dual-use solar projects on every qualified site, continuing to lead the industry in land stewardship. Specifically, 95% of its qualified ground-mounted solar arrays integrated agrivoltaic elements such as livestock grazing, pollinator habits, or crop production. Of those sites, 98% incorporate active grazing. By maximizing the value of such solar sites, Pivot expanded equitable partnerships that continue to benefit generational farmers, local pollinator populations, and agriculture communities, demonstrating a 300% growth in this area since 2023.

"Pivot Energy is honored to have another successful year in advancing socially responsible solar development," said Tom Hunt, CEO at Pivot Energy. "Despite federal policy headwinds, last year's achievements demonstrate our unwavering resilience in the face of shifting regulations and unpredictable financial landscape. I am confident that Pivot will continue to provide the effective and impactful distributed energy projects that our country needs."

Among these milestones, Pivot was recognized for several outstanding awards, including:

These prestigious recognitions highlight Pivot's outstanding contributions to the industry and its continued leadership in driving the renewable energy transition. To learn more about Pivot's accomplishments in 2025, please check out its 2025 recap video .

In 2025, Pivot reached a new milestone: 4.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects under development or completed, with roughly 1,000 projects completed and another 900 currently under development.

Moving into 2026, solar remains the most scalable and affordable energy technology available. Pivot is committed to delivering solar + storage solutions that serve the grid, improve land use and empower and support local communities and economies, where it builds and operates projects, and creates long-term value for its clients and partners.

